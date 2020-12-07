Plantago is a genus comprising of about 200 species and also goes by the name of Plantain. The plantain plant is a common perennial weed and is distributed amongst the large temperate grasslands of the world. The scientific name of plantain plant is Plantago Major L and it belongs to the Plantaginaceae family. It has been since ages, an essential medicinal plant owing to the presence of constituents such as flavonoids, terpenoids, phenolic compounds such as caffeic acid derivatives, vitamin C, antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatory agents. The Plantago is a common roadside forage plant which is normally found in poor soil conditions lacking the abundance of minerals such as potassium as well as phosphorous. The Plantago extract has been used traditionally to treat several ailments such as hepatitis, skin diseases, fever, and infectious diseases and also to deal with issues associated with digestive organs, circulation, reproduction and much more. Some of the chief biological activities related to the Plantago leaf extract are antiviral, antitumor, analgesic, antioxidant, immune modulator, neutralizing internal and external toxins as well as some anti-hypertensive effects.

Segmentation

The Plantago extract market can be segmented on the basis of form, application, and end-use. On the basis of application, the Plantago extract market can be segmented into nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics as well as food & beverages.

On the basis of form, the herbal preparations of Plantago extract which have been marketed so far under a well-established use are powder (dry extract, soft extract), liquid (liquid extract, expressed juice, syrup) and solid (tablets, capsules).

On the basis of end-use, the Plantago extract market can be segmented into retail and industrial. The retail segment is further sub-segmented as distribution channel which includes online stores, and specialized stores.

Market Drivers and Restraints

The Plantago extract is used worldwide. The seeds and leaves of the Plantago are most commonly used medicinally. The leaves of Plantago can be crushed and applied to sores, insect bites, wasp stings, eczema as well as for dealing with sunburns thereby finding its use in cosmetics. Furthermore, the Plantago extract acts as a mild expectorant, a diuretic as well as a blood purifying tonic. The expressed juice from the leaves of the Plantago plant may also be used to ease the itch of poison ivy and reduce the flow of blood from cuts. The root, though not used for multiple purposes as the seeds and leaves, is an important element to relieve a toothache and earache. Owing to the presence of 2-7% mucilage present in the seed’s membrane, the Plantago seed extract is also used as a laxative which softens the intestines and thereby increases the volume of the stool.

The pulp obtained from the leaves of the Plantago helps in relieving arthritis. Moreover, the seed balm mixed with lemon juice supports the reduction of swellings. The phenolic compounds present in the Plantago plant primarily the flavonoids have an antioxidant property which owes to the anti-ageing characteristic and the ability to remove brown stains from face present in the cosmetic products including the Plantago extract. The Plantago extract market is anticipated to grow in the future on the backdrop of the approval of its use as an ingredient as a laxative, to treat hypercholesterolemia and to reduce blood sugar by World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, studies have confirmed the use of Plantago extract in Russia and Italy associated as a weight-loss remedy. In China, the Plantago extract is already been used as a remedy for male impotence. The overall restraints of the global Plantago extract market are quite a few in comparison to the drivers and include side effects such as bloating and gas as well as allergic reactions including rashes, bronchial obstructions etc.

Regional Outlook:-

Plantago or plantain is majorly grown in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific region. North America is the leading producer of Plantago as it is used majorly in the production of dietary supplements. Huge capital investment is being done on the research for using Plantago for medicinal use and to improve the immune system of the body to cope with diseases such as cancer. Also North America is the leading exporter of Plantago extract. The region exports Plantago extract to Japan, middle-east and Africa. In Asia pacific region, China and India possess deep penetration for Plantago extract as these region use this extract for utilizing its medicinal properties.

Key Players

The major players who are driving the Plantago extract market are Gaia Herbs, Mountain Rose Herbs Alive, Organic Sdn Bhd, Equinox Botanicals and The Green Labs LLC.