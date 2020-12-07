This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Logistics Market. This includes Investigation ofpast progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to marketon the products, strategies and market share of leading companies ofthis particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Digital logistic refers to web-based enterprise logistics applications for the centralized logistics information system. Digital logistic has high growth prospects owing to the increasing demand for modern business process management for replacing manpower with automated solutions to deliver quality services. For instance, recently in 2018, Monsanto an American agricultural and biotechnology company selected JDA Software, a supply chain and retail solutions provider to standardize its end-to-end transportation processes. Further, the growing e-commerce industry and technological advancement in the digital logistic industry expected to grow the market over the forecasted period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Advantech Corporation (Taiwan), Cisco System, Inc. (United States), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), GT Nexus (United States), Infosys Ltd. (India), Digilogistics (Paris), Hexaware Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (United States), JDA Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co (South Korea), SAP AG (Germany) and Siemens AG (Germany)

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Digital Logistics segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Database Management Systems, Order Management Systems, Other), Application (Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management, Others), Services (Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Other Services), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Government, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare and Life Science, Telecommunication and IT, Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing, Retail, Chemical, Oil and Gas, Others), Systems (Tracking and Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Electronic Data Interchange Systems, Database Management Systems, Fleet Management Systems, Order Management Systems)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Digital Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital LogisticsMarket.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Logistics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Digital Logistics market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Digital Logistics market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Digital Logistics market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

