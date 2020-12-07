Diesel dominates the port equipment market share owing to the availability of a wide range of port equipment powered by diesel. Moreover, the diesel-powered equipment produces significantly higher torque, that are ideal for heavy lifting and handling operations. However, the emissions produced from using the fuel coupled with damages to the aquatic environment owing to wastage produced are expected to hamper the industry growth.

Container handling will account for a significant share in the port equipment market share over the study period. This can be credited to the requirement for efficient and reliable equipment for handling cargo and materials. Moreover, the shipments arrive in containers in ships and the usage of straddle carriers and stacker crane are contributing significantly towards the segment growth over the study period.

Increasing sea-mode trade across the globe, rising number of shipments, and development in the port infrastructure are driving the port equipment market share. According to UNCTAD, sea-mode transportation is growing at a pace of over 4% and has gained significant momentum with global economic recovery and enhanced global cargo trade. The port equipment demand is escalating with rising goods trade via sea-mode. However, higher cost and regular maintenance of the port equipment is likely to hamper the industry growth over the forecast period.

Rapid growth in the global fleet capacity and increasing port traffic volume is likely to boost the port equipment market share. The capacity of major ports, such as Shanghai and China, is expanding rapidly. For instance, according to the UNCTAD, total volumes handled by the top 20 ports increased by around 5% compared to 2016. The rising fleet capacity along with expanding volume are expected to positively drive the market share.

Prominent players operating in the port equipment market are: TTS Group ASA, Konecranes, Kalmar, Liebherr, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries, and Lonking Holdings Limited. Industry players are focusing on launching new products and services for driving the market share. For instance, in 2019, Liebherr launched its electric powered crane driver elevator that is powered by a li-ion battery.

