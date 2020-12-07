Low-fat yogurt is one of the mostly consumed yogurt which is low in calories as well as contains various beneficial nutrients as well as probiotics that helps in boosting the overall health of the individual. Low-fat yogurt contains around twelve grams of protein in an eight ounce product which provides essential amino acids which are necessary for maintaining muscle tissue. Low-fat yogurt is usually consumed by individuals which are having major diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes or any heart related problems and people who want to lose weight as it contains 14 milligrams of cholesterol which is also considered as an easy part of low-fat diet. Low-fat yogurt is cheaper as compared with the conventional yogurt. Probiotics are the live bacteria which are beneficial for the body and is mostly found in low-fat yogurt and associated products. Low-fat yogurt is a rich source of protein as compared with conventional yogurt. Low-fat yogurt based food products does not have complications on blood sugar level than products made from conventional yogurt. Demand for low-fat yogurt is gaining more popularity in the consumers worldwide which are highly having heart related problems. Low-Fat Yogurt is boosting as an alternative for conventional yogurt along with gaining wide importance in the food and beverage industry. Low-fat yogurt contains high fiber content that makes it significantly permeable in various food recipes globally.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16168

Global Low-Fat Yogurt: Market Segmentation

The global low-fat yogurt market is segmented on the basis of origin, type, distribution channels, and region. The low-fat yogurt market is segmented on the basis of origin such as non-organic or conventional low-fat yogurt and organic low-fat yogurt. The organic low-fat yogurt is gaining more popularity in the consumers due to the presence of high fiber in the low-fat yogurt-based food products. The low-fat yogurt market is segmented on the basis of type such as plain yogurt, flavored yogurt and fruits yogurt. The global low-fat yogurt market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, convenience stores and retail stores. Hence, the global low-fat yogurt market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Low-Fat Yogurt Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global low-fat yogurt industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global low-fat yogurt market followed by Latin America. Increasing consumer shift towards probiotic products coupled with high consumption of low-fat yogurt based products, has strengthened the growth of global low-fat yogurt market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/16168

Global Low-Fat Yogurt Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing consumer demand for low-fat yogurt and associated products due to the presence of less calories is a major driving factor of the global low-fat yogurt market. Increasing opportunities in food and beverage industry is also another factor in driving the global low-fat yogurt market. As a result of rising number of Low-Fat Yogurt-based food products that provides low calorie content is helping in increasing the production of Low-Fat Yogurt and associated products globally. Rising growth of low-fat yogurt availability in retail stores, online stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets is also another major driving factor in global low-fat yogurt market. Hence, the global low-fat yogurt market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Low-Fat Yogurt Market: Key Players

General Mills

Nestle

Danone

Yakult Honsha

Chobani

Kraft Foods Groups

Ultima Foods Inc.

Muller UK & Ireland Group LLP

Brookside Dairy Limited

Jesa Farm Dairy

The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global low-fat yogurt market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global low-fat yogurt market till 2027.