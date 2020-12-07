Global Ethylene Glycol Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Ethylene Glycol Market.

Impact of COVID-19: Ethylene Glycol Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Ethylene Glycol industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Ethylene Glycol market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

DOW Chemical

Huntsman International

Reliance Industries

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Sinopec

Akzonobel

BASF

Clariant

Shell

Ineos Oxide

Exxon Mobil

Formosa Plastics

Lotte Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical.

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

Triethylene Glycol (TEG)

Based on the end users/applications:

Coolant and Heat-Transfer Agent

Antifreeze

Precursor to Polymers