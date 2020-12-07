Asia Pacific leads the automotive torque tools market share with presence of multiple production facilities. The major automotive manufacturers including Suzuki, Honda and Toyota expanding their production facilities meet vehicle demand. In 2017, MG motor made an initial investment of over USD 29 million to establish production plant in Gujrat, India. Further the company announced an investment of USD 350 million in association with SAIC motor corporation.

Increasing automobile production across the globe will drive the automotive torque tools market growth over the study timeframe. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2018, the vehicle production in the U.S. rose to over 11 million. The assembly and manufacturing plants are employing tolls to reduce efforts and time lag between consecutive activities. Increasing complexities in automobiles will drive the industry size.

Nutrunner will experience strong growth over the forecast period owing to ease of operation, increase speed and accuracy. Ongoing advancements including improved torque to weight ratio, increased power, higher durability and accuracy will enhance automotive torque tools market. For instance, In May 2017, ITH bolting technology introduced battery operated 4000 Nm nutrunner inclusive of wireless external data control system. This allows the tool for vast range of operational torque and applicability on all connections greater than M16.

Rising labor cost, elongated working hours and accuracy in automobile systems are generating the requirement of automated tools thereby escalating the automotive torque tools market share. Industry participants are continuously investing in R&D to provide more efficient and precise tooling portfolio. For instance, in September 2019, Norbar torque tools launched automatic torque wrench calibrator, a wrench loading system for performing calibration and testing.

Corded tools will dominate the industry share with rising demand for hydraulic and pneumatic tools. The product offers effective power transmission and need minimal maintenance. Cordless segment will foresee substantial growth owing to higher degree of freedom. The cordless devices enable workers to work in multiple positions without hinderance. However, limited accuracy and requirement of battery changes will limit cordless automotive torque tools market expansion.

