Europe is anticipated to be the prominent region in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market with the market share of over 34% in 2018 and is estimated to attain more than USD 15 billion market size by 2025. The stringent government regulations related to vehicle emissions are driving the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in this region.

The passenger vehicles in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast timeline. The growth is attributed to the rise in disposable income in developing countries including Brazil, India, and Argentina. Additionally, the rapidly increasing urbanization, growing population, and the changing customer needs are proliferating the development of the existing transport infrastructure, leading to an increased sales of passenger vehicles.

The automakers and OEMs are investing heftily in R&D and adopting advanced technologies, such as AR and VR, to develop innovative diagnostic scan tools. For instance, in September 2016, Bosch automotive service solutions developed BEA 750, which uses augmented reality to increase the operational efficiency of workshops and service stations. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for autonomous vehicles around the globe. For instance, in 2017, autonomous car sales were estimated to be 24.23 million units and are anticipated to reach 61.82 million units by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% between 2018 and 2024.

The diagnostic software will witness a significant growth rate of more than 7% in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market from 2019 to 2025. The diagnostic software is proliferating due to the increasing demand for in-car infotainment and passenger convenience. The growing demand for Evs and hybrid vehicles is also contributing to the growth of the diagnostic software.

In addition, the presence of prominent market players, such as Volkswagen, Renault, Audi AG, and Porsche, in these regions is also contributing to the growth. The increasing demand for passenger vehicles due to the increase in income has attracted other key automakers to manufacture their automobiles in this region.

The major players in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market are focusing on various business growth strategies such as new product development, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. This will enable them to expand their existing portfolio and increase their geographical presence. For instance, in May 2018, Siemens PLM Software partnered with the Michigan-based American Center for Mobility (ACM) that brings Siemens’ Simulation and Test solution for Automotive to ACM to support virtual and physical testing and validation of automated and connected vehicles.

