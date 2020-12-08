Widening Scope of IoT in Several Industries to Accelerate Innovations in IoT Operating Systems Market

In the current day and age, new technologies and innovations have established an integral place within the human ecosystem. Technological advancements in various industrial sectors have paved the way for new products, concepts, and redefined consumer trends in many ways. The groundbreaking discovery of the Internet is considered as one of the key drivers of social evolution, as it has revolutionized an array of domains, including healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Advancements in the Internet have enabled efficient connectivity across multiple platforms. The considerable progress made by the Internet of Things (IoT) over the past few years has played a key role in clearing the path for new developments in the Internet space.

Over the past decade, IoT operating systems have taken notable strides at a rapid pace due to advancements in technologies that support the IoT. At present, Windows and iOS are some of the most popular operating systems that are in use across the world. However, as real-time responses are imperative for IoT functions, these conventional operating systems are proving to be incompetent due to which, the development of efficient IoT operating systems is gaining noteworthy momentum. As the adoption of IoT continues to grow at an exponential pace around the world, the IoT operating systems market is currently poised to witness massive growth during the forecast period.

At the back of these factors, along with a huge influx in demand for IoT in the development of smart factories and cities, the global IoT operating systems market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 20 Bn by the end of 2030.

Linux Continues to Rule; Windows and Other OS Play Gain Prominence

IoT developers across the world are increasingly investigating the potentials of various operating systems that are most compatible with the requirements of the IoT sector. At present, Linux continues to remain the most deployed operating system in a broad spectrum of computing applications. Although other operating systems, including Windows and FreeRTOS are gaining traction, Linux is expected to remain at the forefront, particularly in the first half of the forecast period.

Several companies have entered the IoT operating systems market and are increasingly investing resources in the development of advanced IoT operating systems. For instance, Amazon Web Services launched its own variant of the FreeRTOS, the Amazon FreeRTOS, which is particularly designed for immediate usability across various connected devices. While Free RTOS operating systems are gradually gaining ground mainly in the North American market, developers of Linux-based operating systems are on their toes and introducing new solutions to strengthen their foothold in the IoT operating systems market landscape. For instance, in 2018, Microsoft released a Linux-based Azure Sphere operating system that predominantly focuses on microcontrollers. Some of the most popular Linux-based IoT operating systems that are increasingly being used across a host of industrial sectors include Raspbian, Ubuntu, and Debian.

While Linux and FreeRTOS-based IoT operating systems are making inroads in the global IoT operating systems market, the adoption of Windows is expected to remain steady over the forecast period. While open-source software solutions such as Linux are likely to dominate the global IoT sector, open-source databases, including My SQL, Influxdb, and MongoDB are increasingly being deployed in the IoT sector.

Demand from Healthcare Likely to Grow Amid COVID-19

At present, the ongoing COVID-19 event continues to pose multiple challenges for participants operating in an array of industrial sectors. As the IoT space continues to evolve, stakeholders in the current IoT operating systems market are increasingly focusing on tapping onto opportunities within the healthcare sector. The overburdened global healthcare systems continue to find different ways to streamline processes. A surge in the IoT healthcare applications such as telehealth consultations, remote patient monitoring, robot assistance, and digital diagnostics amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to provide considerable business for market players operating in the IoT operating systems market landscape. While the demand from the healthcare sector is projected to gain considerable momentum due to the COVID-19 health crisis, adoption in other industrial sectors is likely to gain pace in phases over the next few years.

As more number of companies continue to prioritize augmenting the efficiency and productivity levels of their logistics and supply chain models, high demand for IoT operating systems to develop these solutions can be expected.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global IoT operating systems market is expected to grow at a whopping CAGR of ~38% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to a range of factors, including growing adoption of IoT solutions across a spectrum of industrial domains, advancements in biochips, sensors, and other components, increasing investments, and progress made by cloud computing technologies in recent years. The healthcare sector will provide considerable opportunities for market players during the COVID-19 event. However, vendors should also assess potential opportunities in other areas to gain an advantage.

IoT Operating Systems Market: Overview

The global IoT operating systems market was valued at ~ US$ 635 Mn in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 38% from 2020 to 2030 , reaching ~ US$ 20 Bn by the end of the forecast period

in and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ from to , reaching ~ by the end of the forecast period According to the report, the global IoT operating systems market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expected to grow at a higher rate throughout the forecast period.

All businesses are affected by the increasing lockdown situation due to COVID-19. Hence, demand for healthcare IoT operating system solutions is expected to increase with the adoption of advanced IoT solutions across all regions.

Increasing Demand for IoT Devices Due to Urbanization, Globalization, and For Ease of Communication to Drive Global Market

Growth in mobile control devices and initiatives have augmented the overall growth of the market. Advancements in the healthcare sector are also contributing to the growth of the market. Connected health devices are likely to provide treatment options that allow patients to manage their health issues at home without the need for long-term hospital stay.

Increasing penetration of broadband in the U.S. since 2009, which has almost approached saturation, is expected to create a more accessible IoT devices market

which has almost approached saturation, is expected to create a more accessible IoT devices market Rising demand for IoT devices within healthcare and manufacturing sectors has a positive impact on the demand for customized operating systems or IoT or embedded devices

Growing consumer electronic products sector also offers opportunities for software providers to offer the advanced operating systems for consumer electronics products

Thus, urbanization and globalization, along with technology and device proliferation is expected to escalate the growth of the IoT operating systems market during the forecast period

IoT Operating Systems Market: Segmentation

The report offers detailed segmentation based on component, enterprise size, and application. In terms of component, device type held a higher market share in 2019 , contributing highest revenue in the market.

, contributing highest revenue in the market. This segment is expected to rise at a steady CAGR during the forecast period 2020 to 2030. Device type sub-segment includes server side and client (service) side, which have contributed to a huge proportion of the overall IoT operating systems market revenue.

to Device type sub-segment includes server side and client (service) side, which have contributed to a huge proportion of the overall IoT operating systems market revenue. The professional services segment is predicted to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The CAGR of the support & maintenance segment is high, owing to growing demand for cloud-based IoT operating system solutions across the world

Based on enterprise size, large enterprise is the topmost revenue generating segment, which contributed majority of the global revenue to the IoT operating systems market

On the other hand, the small and medium enterprises segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030

to Based on application, the IoT operating systems market is segmented into smart building (residential, commercial), smart manufacturing/smart factories, smart utilities, connected logistics, smart retail, smart healthcare, digital signage, IoT wearable, and capillary networks management

The smart healthcare segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period terms of application

IoT Operating Systems Market: Competition Dynamics

The global IoT operating systems market comprises large as well as mid-sized manufacturers and suppliers. Solution providers in the IoT operating systems market are currently focusing on introducing advanced IoT operating systems and integrating new capabilities within the operating systems to enable IoT operating systems across company boundaries, and meet the need to manage performance of the IoT devices.

Moreover, vendors are adopting partnership and acquisition strategies to proficiently compete in the regional market

Some of the significant players in the global IoT operating systems market include Apple Inc. ARM Limited Blackberry Limited Canonical Group Limited eSol Co., Ltd. Google Inc Green Hills Software LLC Kaspersky Lab Mentor Graphics Corporation Microsoft Corporation SYSGO GmbH Wind River Systems, Inc.



