The global high-performance liquid chromatography market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019., according to a new report by IMARC Group. High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) stands for a chromatographic technique of separating different compounds from a mixture. This technique primarily includes a glass reservoir to hold the solution, pumps to pass the pressurized liquid solvent containing the sample mixture, along with a column filled with a solid adsorbent material, mass-spectrometric, fluorescence, ultraviolet (UV)-spectroscopic and electrochemical detectors, and data collection systems. HPLC is extensively adopted for analytical chemistry and biochemistry to identify, quantify, and purify individual components. As a result, this technique finds numerous applications for trace analysis, quality control in food products, pharmaceutical drug development, and clinical diagnosis of diseases.
Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market Trends:
The expanding pharmaceutical industry is currently augmenting the demand for HPLC to analyze drug samples, quality control, obtaining faster and accurate compound separation results, and manufacturing complex pharmaceutical drugs. Additionally, the rising need for reliable HPLC systems for the purification of monoclonal antibodies is further catalyzing the market growth. Several advancements in column and pump technologies have led to the development of miniaturized, automated, and computerized HPLC devices. Apart from this, several HPLC instrument manufacturers are launching innovative column designs to withstand high pressure from smaller, superficially porous particles. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) in the coming years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Instruments
- HPLC System
- Automated
- Manual
- Detectors
- Pumps
- Others
- HPLC System
- Consumables
- Columns
- Tubes
- Vials
- Filters
- Others
- Accessories
Breakup by Application:
- Clinical Research
- Diagnostics
- Forensic
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
