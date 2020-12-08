Global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will reach $184.8 billion by 2030, growing by 6.2% annually over 2020-2030 driven by increasing dependence on contract manufacturing organizations due to improved efficiency and productivity amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 87 tables and 85 figures, this 173-page report “Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2020-2030 by Category, Product (API, FDF), Phase (Clinical, Commercial), Type (Sterile, Non-Sterile), Therapeutic Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Product, Phase, Type, Therapeutic Application, and Region.

Based on Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biopharmaceutical Industry

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Branded API Manufacturing

Generic API Manufacturing

Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

Solid Dosage

Oral Liquids

Parenteral/Injectables

Other FDFs

Secondary Packaging

Based on Phase, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Clinical Manufacturing

Commercial Manufacturing

Based on Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Sterile Products

Non-Sterile Products

Based on Therapeutic Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Central Nervous System

Pulmonary Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Other Therapeutic Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Phase, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

