The global form-fill-seal equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019., according to a new report by IMARC Group. Form-fill-seal (FFS) equipment utilize an automated computer-operated technology to produce flexible to rigid packages and reduce the risk of contamination during the manufacturing process. It offers low operational costs and provides readable bar codes along with different product information by using online film printing. As a result, FFS equipment is extensively adopted in the packaging of beverages, extruded snack food, granulates, spices, seasonings, etc., in the food and beverage (F&B) sector. It is also utilized during the packaging of syrups, ointments, sutures, tablets, syringes, lancets, bandages, test strips, gauze pads, denture adhesive strips, etc.
Global Form-fill-seal Equipment Market Trends:
The rising demand for ready-to-eat food products and extruded snacks, particularly among consumers with hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, is augmenting the demand for FFS equipment. Additionally, the expanding personal care sector has propelled the adoption of FFS equipment for packing creams, gels, razors, shampoos, conditioners, towelettes, nail polish remover pads, etc. Apart from this, the market is further driven by the emergence of e-commerce platforms across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand for catheters, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits, surgical gloves and intravenous (IV) infusion bottles in the medical sector will continue to catalyze the market for FFS equipment in the coming years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Bags and Pouches
- Cartons
- Cups
- Trays
- Bottles
- Sachets
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- Horizontal Form Fill Seal
- Vertical Form Fill Seal
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
