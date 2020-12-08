According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Global EEG and EMG Equipment Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment is primarily adopted to monitor the electrical activity of the brain. It comprises of amplifiers, electrodes, filters, and an analog or digital converter. EEG equipment is used for diagnosing numerous conditions, such as seizures, dizziness, headaches, head injuries, brain tumors, and sleeping disorders. Electromyography (EMG) equipment is utilized to evaluate the electrical activity in skeletal muscles. It includes cables that attach multiple electrodes to a signal amplifier, oscilloscope, speaker, and recorder. EMG is integrated with nerve conduction velocity (NCV) test to identify the presence, location and extent of nervous and muscular damages.

Global EEG and EMG Equipment Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of numerous neurological disorders, particularly among the pediatric and geriatric population, is augmenting the demand for EEG and EMG tests. Moreover, the growing consumer inclination towards non-invasive/minimally-invasive medical equipment with painless treatment and speedy recovery is also propelling the market for EEG and EMG equipment. Besides this, the increasing penetration of portable EEG and EMG machines is further catalyzing the growth of the market. Apart from this, several research institutes are using EEG machines to analyze the central nervous system (CNS) symptoms in patients diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is further anticipated to drive the product demand in the coming years.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eeg-emg-equipment-market/requestsample

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Electroencephalography

Electromyography

Breakup by Modality:

Standalone

Portable

Breakup by Application:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

To know more about global EEG and EMG equipment industry, visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eeg-emg-equipment-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-702-409-7331

| Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group