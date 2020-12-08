The growth of the global respiratory pathogen testing market is estimated to be driven by the continuously rising incidence of respiratory diseases. There are several factors that contribute toward the growing incidence of respiratory illnesses of which escalation in the level of pollution is the primary one. According to centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), one of the leading causes of death across the globe, rather the third main cause of death in the US is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Such high occurrences of the disease are estimated to multiply the opportunity of growth for the global respiratory pathogen testing market over the tenure of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Type, application, and region are the three important parameters based on which the global respiratory pathogen testing market has been classified. Such detailed analysis of the market comes with the sole purpose to provide stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global respiratory pathogen testing market.

Global Respiratory Pathogen Testing: Notable Developments

One of the important market developments that give a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to the global respiratory pathogen testing market is mentioned as below:

In December 2019, The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) declared the setting up of Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium. This consortium is a network of clinical trials, which comprises the vaccine and treatment evaluation units (VTEUs) of the institute. The institute plans to make an investment of around US$ 29 Mn every year for the next seven years. This program is likely to fuel development of procedures of respiratory pathogen testing

The global respiratory pathogen testing market is likely to be dominated by two regions, North America and Europe. Both the regions are estimated to account for a sizeable chunk of the market over the period of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. In addition to the high prevalence of infectious diseases like Covid-19 in these regions, sedentary lifestyle is also estimated to play an important role in the growth of the market in the regions.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Key Players of on Respiratory Pathogen Testing Report:

Some of the prominent organizations in the global respiratory pathogen testing market comprise the below-mentioned: Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., MGC Diagnostics Corporation and Subsidiaries, CAREstream Medical Ltd, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ResMed Company

