According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Storage Software Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global storage software market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Storage software refers to a program that is used to store and manage data securely on a data center, private cloud, or virtualization platform. This software is generally used for mirroring, replication, compression, traffic analysis, virtualization, security and disaster recovery. It also helps users to perform tasks, create new connections, and operate hardware without the intervention of the administrator.

The global storage software market is primarily driven by an increase in the volume of data generated by organizations. This has led to the rising adoption of storage software across various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology (IT), banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and the manufacturing and retail sectors, to manage unstructured and disorganized data. Apart from this, the growing popularity of cloud-based storage software, which offers flexibility, facility maps, specialized payment options, online access for customers and various other economic and operational benefits, has also boosted the demand for storage software. Other factors, such as the emerging trends of digitization and the internet of things (IoT), along with the advent of hyper-converged infrastructure technology that runs storage, computational activities and networking systems in a virtualized environment for space optimization, are also bolstering the growth of the market across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global storage software market impact during covid-19, to continue its moderate growth during the next five years 2020-25.

Breakup by Software Type:

Data Protection and Recovery

Storage and Device Management

Storage Replication

Archiving

Storage Virtualization

Software Defined Storage

Storage Infrastructure

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Citrix Systems Inc.

EMC Corporation (Dell Technologies Inc.)

FUJITSU (Furukawa Group)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Netapp Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Symantec (Broadcom Inc.)

Western Digital Corporation

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

