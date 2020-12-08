According to the global cloud professional services market report by IMARC Group, the market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Cloud professional services offer technical expertise and targeted guidance to help organizations manage their cloud-based infrastructure. These services are delivered through several frameworks, practices, and tools, that assist enterprises to focus on their key responsibility areas and improve productivity. Numerous service providers offer automated cloud environment solutions to speed up operations, prevent human errors in manufacturing facilities, and minimize overall operating costs.

Global Cloud Professional Services Market Trends:

The increasing focus on digitizing business processes is primarily augmenting the utilization of cloud computing services across various industries. Moreover, the adoption of robotics to automate the manufacturing processes is further positively influencing the demand for cloud professional services. Apart from this, various service providers are integrating cloud platforms with analytics tools, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to improve business agility, protect sensitive data and workloads. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 had led to the rise in the adoption of remote working models, thereby escalating the demand for cloud computing solutions to maintain business continuity. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to further bolster the global market for cloud professional services in the coming years.

Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-professional-services-market/requestsample

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Service:

Platform as a Service (Paas)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Government

Education

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

To know more about cloud professional services industry, visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-professional-services-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group