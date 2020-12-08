The Underwater Acoustic Modem Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Underwater Acoustic Modem market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Underwater acoustic modems transmit communication signals underwater. It converts digital signals into sound signals that can be transferred underwater, which makes underwater communication possible. It includes modulation and demodulation of communication signals under the water surface. Various companies in the market are highly focused on designing advanced technologies in order to optimize the quality of underwater wireless data transmission.

Top Key Players:- AquaSeNT LLC, Aquatec Group Ltd., Baltrobotics, Dspcomm, EvoLogics GmbH, Kongsberg Gruppen, Sonardyne International, Teledyne Technologies, Thales Group, Tritech International Limited

The growing adoption of underwater acoustic modems in the defense industry is driving the growth of the underwater acoustic modem market. However, the availability of limited usable frequency range may restrain the growth of the underwater acoustic modem market. Furthermore, a growing emphasis on reliable and secured communication in the various applications is anticipated to create opportunities during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Underwater Acoustic Modem industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global underwater acoustic modem market is segmented on the basis of propagation range and application. On the basis of propagation range, the market is segmented as short-range devices, mid-range devices, and long-range devices. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as oil and gas, aerospace and defense, marine, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Underwater Acoustic Modem market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Underwater Acoustic Modem market in these regions.

