The global Bluetooth speaker market grew at a CAGR of 12% during d 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Bluetooth speakers offer portability, hassle-free maintenance, and high compatibility with various smart devices. Furthermore, the wireless connectivity and optimum durability of these speakers make them suitable for outdoor purposes. In recent times, the rising penetration of video and audio streaming applications has augmented the global demand for Bluetooth speakers. Additionally, the growing popularity of smart and wireless consumer electronics, particularly among the millennial population, also propels the market growth.

Global Bluetooth Speaker Market Trends:

The increasing consumer inclination towards lighter, portable, and battery-supported devices has catalyzed the growth of the Bluetooth speaker market. Additionally, the rapid integration of Bluetooth speakers with in-car infotainment systems, voice control systems, home theatre, etc., also bolsters the product demand on a global level. Apart from this, the emergence of several AI-based smart devices, such as Alexa, Echo, etc., also contributes to the market growth. In the coming years, various technological advancements, coupled with the rapid influx of Internet-of-Things (IoT), will continue to bolster the market for Bluetooth speakers.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bluetooth-speaker-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Bluetooth Speaker Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the market which include Bose Corporation, Edifier International Limited (SHE: 002351), Harman International Industries (NYSE:HAR), LG Electronics (KRX: 066570), Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY), Polk Audio, Samsung, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.KG, Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE), boAt, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Portability, Type, Price, Distribution Channel, Price Segment, and Region.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2195&flag=C

Breakup by Portability:

Portable

Fixed

Breakup by Type:

Smart Bluetooth Speakers

Conventional Bluetooth Speakers

Breakup by Price:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Price Segment

Low

Medium

High

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bluetooth-speaker-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-702-409-7331

| Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group