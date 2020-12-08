Although coronavirus (COVID-19) is not deemed as an airborne disease, the WHO (World Health Organization) is under scrutiny for investigating procedures that convert virus particles into harmful aerosols that might stay a little longer in the atmosphere. Hence, individuals are purchasing air purifiers to maintain optimum health levels and protect home environments from any potential particulate matter. However, it is still arguable whether the HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters in air purifiers are capable of filtering out coronavirus particles. As such, air purifiers help reduce the severity of allergens and pollutants at home, especially if any individual is a cardiovascular disease patient.

Companies in the small domestic appliances market are educating users about the proper utilization of air purifiers to avoid any disputes or complaints regarding appliances. The increasing number of healthcare workers are also opting for air purifiers as they self-quarantine after returning to their homes. This factor is driving the small domestic appliances market.

Ultra-intelligent Vacuum Cleaners Deploy Obstacle Image Detection via Processor Technology

The small domestic appliances market is witnessing a significant change with the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in floor care applications. Roborock – an innovator in robotic home cleaners has announced the launch of Roborock S6 MaxV – an ultra-intelligent vacuum cleaner that includes an AI-enabled stereo camera, built with advanced obstacle avoidance technology. Thus, the AI technology and connectivity performance go hand-in-hand when it comes to small domestic appliances in the domain of floor care applications. The intuitive robot technology in vacuum cleaners helps domestic users to clean surfaces with fewer worries than before, since this technology detects common robot trapping obstacles.

Next-gen autonomous vacuum cleaners are being built with advanced laser technology, which is setting the standard for navigational floor cleaning. The powerful image processing technology is another key aspect for companies in the small domestic appliances market, as this technology plays a key role in obstacle detection.

Is Air Frying Healthy?

The healthier living bandwagon has a knack for joining fitness classes and is turning toward air fryers to manage their weight. The hot air mechanism of air fryers helps to conveniently bake, fry, or grill foods that help consumers to reduce their oil intake. However, longer cooking times and crowding of food in air fryers are potential disadvantages that are creating resistance among product buyers. As such, positive advantages of air fryers, such as easy clean up and preparation of low-fat meals offset the disadvantages of air fryers.

Companies in the small domestic appliances market are innovating in air fryers that eliminate problems of unwanted aroma in fried foods. Its hot air circulation technology needs low to no oil in cooking meals, which helps to resonate with pro-heath customers. On the other hand, manufacturers in the small domestic appliances market are developing air fryers that are capable of cooking multiple dishes at once.

Intuitive and Affordable Coffee Machines Generate High Sales for Appliance Manufacturers

Coffee machines are becoming an important aspect of status symbol among high-income groups. Hence, manufacturers in the small domestic appliances market are deploying innovations in coffee machines. For instance, Slayer Espresso – a provider of state-of-the-art coffee machines, has acquired proficiency in its patented needle-valve technology that helps users gain greater flow control on the coffee they make. Manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities to develop reliable push button volumetric machines that meet high volume coffee requirements in commercial workplaces and cafes.

Intuitive features and affordability in small domestic appliances are highly preferred by domestic users. Hence, companies in the small domestic appliances market are increasing their R&D activities to innovate in intuitive machines that automatically record settings dialed by users. Since users prefer a fixed recipe for coffee making, automatic record settings are becoming a unique selling point (USP) for coffee machines.

Autonomous Garment Steamers Attracting Consumer Sentiment for Quick De-wrinkling of Fabrics

Handheld garment steamers are growing increasingly popular in the small domestic appliances market. As such, there is an increasing demand for steamers that are capable of ironing even difficult fabrics. This demand has fueled innovations in small domestic appliances meant for garment care, with an estimated revenue mark of US$ 67.9 Bn by the end of 2030. Hence, multinational company Philips is promoting its GC300 garment steamer, which is well accustomed with delicate as well as difficult-to-iron areas of garments. Lightweight and compact designs of handheld garment steamers are attracting consumer sentiment.

Portable steamers are equipped with electric pumps that deliver automatic provision of steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling of garments. Such attributes of garment steamers are bolstering the growth for the small domestic appliances market. Single switch operations are highly preferred by customers to ensure efficient horizontal and vertical steaming.

Cold Press Juicer Appliances Help Manufacturers Gain Market Recognition via e-Commerce

Increasing number of health-conscious customers are buying convenient juicer machines. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is playing a key role in shaping consumer choices in small domestic appliances. Thus, startups and other companies in the small domestic appliances market are directing their investments and marketing budgets in digital marketing and e-Commerce to increase the uptake of juicers and other appliances.

The trend of cold pressed juices is growing popular among the millennial population, and is acting as one of the key market growth drivers. Hence, manufacturers in the small domestic appliances market are increasing their R&D capabilities to introduce powerful engines in juicers that offer energy savings. Quieter and durable juicers are being highly publicized on e-Commerce platforms, as buyers find it easier to post product reviews and feedback that improve the credibility of the product and its manufacturing company.

