The global cell analysis market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Cell analysis includes a wide variety of technologies deployed in the study of genetic and phenotypical characteristics of a cell. It provides insights pertaining to the mechanisms of cellular functions, metabolites, and components, such as DNA, RNA, and protein content. Cell analysis is majorly used to understand population heterogeneity, identify minority sub-populations of interest, and discover distinct properties of individual cells. It also helps in analyzing the factors affecting cell health, proliferation, and death. Cell analysis finds wide applications across hospitals, academic, and research laboratories.
Cell Analysis Market Trends:
Rapid advancements in the biotechnology sector have catalyzed the demand for cell analysis in immunology, neurology, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, and in-vitro fertilization. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, along with increasing penetration of advanced therapies for cancer treatment, is also driving the market growth. Several companies are involved in the launch of REAP-seq (RNA expression and protein sequencing) to assist researchers in recognizing the mechanisms of cancer progression and immune responses. The growing healthcare industry, along with increasing government investments in several R&D activities, is further propelling the market growth.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Flow Cytometry Products
qPCR Products
Cell Microarrays
Microscopes
Spectrophotometers
Cell Counters
HCS Systems
Others
Breakup by Analysis Type:
Cell Identification
Cell Viability
Cell Signaling Pathways/Signal Transduction
Cell Proliferation
Cell Counting and Quality Control
Cell Interaction
Target Identification and Validation
Single-Cell Analysis
Others
Breakup by Techniques:
Molecular Approaches
Image-Based Approaches
Breakup by End-User:
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and CROs
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Institutes
Cell Culture Collection Repositories
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
