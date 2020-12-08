The global decorative laminates market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Decorative laminates refer to designed laminated sheets that are primarily used as furniture surface materials, flooring, or wall panels. These laminates are produced by combining brown kraft papers with decorative printed designs. Decorative laminates offer high durability, cost-effectiveness, and improved aesthetic value, over conventional veneers and paints. Due to their aesthetically appealing designs and high tensile strength, decorative laminates are used for both residential and commercial purposes.

Global Decorative Laminates Market Trends:

The rising consumer inclination towards high-quality building materials coupled with increasing expenditures on home-décor have augmented the market for decorative laminates. Additionally, the surging demand for these laminates can also be attributed to the growing popularity of ready-to-assemble (RTA) flooring, furniture, cabinets, etc. Moreover, the increasing number of renovation and remodeling activities in residential and commercial sectors further bolster the demand for decorative laminates. Apart from this, rapid urbanization along with rising development of modern housing projects, further boosts the market for decorative laminates. Besides this, the increasing penetration of innovative product variants with three-dimensional and fire-retardant surfaces, will continue to propel the market growth.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Breakup by Product Type:

High Pressure Laminates

Low Pressure Laminates

Breakup by Application:

Furniture and Cabinets

Flooring

Wall Panels

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Non-Residential

Residential

Transportation

Breakup by Texture

Matte/Suede

Glossy

Breakup by Pricing

Premium

Mass

Breakup by Sector

Organised

Unorganised

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



