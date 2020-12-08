The global cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service market was valued at USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), also known as Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS), is a form of cloud computing service model that provides virtualized computing resources over the internet. It provides public and private storage and data centre space and servers or network component. It is one of the four main fundamental models of cloud computing, besides Private-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Serverless. The rise in demand for Infrastructure-as-a-Service for disaster recovery plans and for reducing investment in IT Infrastructure and skilled resources is one of the important factors that is driving the demand for cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service systems.

Further, the increasing deployment of hybrid and multi-cloud models and the rapidly growing number of managed service providers are expected to drive the demand for Infrastructure-as-a-Service computing Infrastructure. For instance, in October 2018, IBM launched an open technology solution named “IBM Multicloud Manager” designed to supervise, transfer, and assimilate apps across various cloud computing infrastructures. The platform is based on Kubernetes container orchestration technology, which enables governance and safety, visibility, and steady application management via a single platform.

However, the market growth is expected to be hindered by a lack of technical expertise to manage IT Infrastructure and growing concern about application performance and reliability, and data security on the cloud.

By Deployment Public Private Hybrid By Type Computing as a Service Storage as a Service Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service Networking as a Service Others (Managed Hosting and Desktop as a Service) By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) By Application IT & Telecom BFSI Healthcare Retail and E-commerce Government & Defence Others (Media & Entertainment and Manufacturing) By Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Based on Deployment, the public cloud deployment segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on Type, the Storage-as-a-Service segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on Type, the market has been segmented into Computing as a Service, Storage as a Service, Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service, Networking as a Service, and others. The other segment includes managed hosting and desktop as a Service. The storage-as-a-Service segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Industries across all sizes are using cloud infrastructure services for reducing the cost of server space, increasing proficiency, and for remotely accessing data. The growing use of Storage-as-a-Service as a central part of business process, owing to its flexibility, low operating cost, and ease of use, is expected to fuel the demand for cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service.

Based on Organization Size, the SMEs segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on Organization Size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The growing need for secured Infrastructure for optimizing data storage and management among small and medium enterprises is expected to drive the demand for cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service. Also, these services allow enterprises to move from capital expenditure (CapEx) to operational expenditure (OpEx). These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment.

Based on Applications, the IT & Telecom segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the market during the forecasted period.

Based on applications, the market has been segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government & defence, and others. The other segment includes media & entertainment and manufacturing. The IT & telecom segment is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The growing requirement for cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service to manage internet data centres, and multi-network integration and cloud computing trends are expected to accelerate the demand for cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service.

Based on regions, the North America region is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period.

The North America cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service market is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period. The rising penetration of hybrid cloud and the presence of an advanced IT infrastructure are expected to accelerate the growth of the cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service in the region. Further, the high investment capacity of the region is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service market are, IBM, Microsoft Azzure, AWS, Oracle, Google cloud, Rackspace, VMware, CenturyLink, Netmagic Solutions, Cisco, Dell, and NTT Communications, among others.