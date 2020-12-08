Cheshire Media

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Ecosystem is anticipated to continue over the forecast period of 2020-2023 too, at a significant CAGR of 26.6%.

The global augmented reality & virtual reality in gaming market ecosystem was valued at US$ 1340.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2023 with a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. The immersive and interactive experience provided by VR games to users is expected to drive the growth of the market. VR racing games, shooter games, horror games, adventure games, and others are some of the various types of VR games. The rising penetration of smartphones and the internet has also been accentuating the growth of augmented reality games in recent years. However, health-related issues such as eye problems, simulator sickness, and others associated with augmented reality & virtual reality games are restraining market growth.

The growing demand for VR-enabled fitness games will create opportunities for augmented reality & virtual reality in gaming industry during the forecast period. Nowadays, products such as Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest are gaining attention among fitness studios.  As VR gears are expensive, they are mainly in demand among fitness studios rather than among individuals. Thus, there is an increase in the number of VR fitness games like Knockout League by Grab Games and The Thrill of the Fight by Ian Fitz.

Ecosystem Snapshot: Augmented reality & virtual reality in Gaming Market Overview

The head-mounted display segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to show similar trends in the coming years. The rising trend of playing VR games by children, coupled with increasing investments in gaming across the world, is driving the growth of this segment. Worldwide spending on gaming is expected to increase by 9.6% year on year. Moreover, Dubai Internet City, an information technology park developed by the government of Dubai, is planning to invest in the gaming industry in order to improve the gaming sector of the country. This, in turn, is expected to create demand for HMD gaming in Dubai. Further, the handheld segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Ecosystem: Segmentation

Products, Parts & Devices Software & Services Applications
Handheld Devices Documentation 3D Modelling/ Design- Shopping
Visualization Others
Head-Mounted Displays 3D modeling
Smart Glass Navigation
Workflow optimization
Others

 

Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Ecosystem

Based on regions, North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to show similar trends in the coming years. The increasing use of virtual reality by Americans is expected to drive the growth of the augmented reality & virtual reality gaming industry in the region. According to market statistics, 78% of Americans have started getting familiar with VR technology in recent days, which is expected to propel the VR gaming industry in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increasing consumer spending on gaming is driving the growth of the augmented reality & virtual reality in gaming industry across the APAC region. In the APAC region, 19.3% of overall AR VR spending came from gaming in 2019, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The major players in the augmented reality & virtual reality in gaming Market are mainly focusing on mergers and acquisitions, product expansion, partnerships, and other such strategies for strengthening their market presence. Sony dominated the VR technology and had accounted for 1.7 million shipments in 2017, which is followed by Oculus and HTC. HTC accounted for the shipment of approximately 800,000 units of VR devices, while Oculus accounted for the sale of approximately 1.7 million units of VR products in 2019.

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Gaming Market ecosystem: Market Statistics Glimpse

There are many trends that are having an impact on the market forecast. These, when evaluated from a company’s perspective, can drive growth. Our numerous consulting projects have generated sizeable synergies across all regions and all sizes of companies.

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Gaming Market: Key Players

Company Ecosystem Positioning Total Revenue Industry Region
Microsoft Product Manufacture $110.4 Billion AR VR Industry Global
Google LLC

 

 Product Manufacture $136.22 Billion AR VR Industry Global
Lenovo

 

 Product Manufacture $14 Billion AR VR Industry Global
HTC Corporation Product Manufacture $0.73 Billion AR VR Industry Global
Facebook Product Manufacture $55 Billion AR VR Industry Global

 

Very few markets have interconnectivity with other markets like AR VR. Our Interconnectivity module focuses on the key nodes of heterogeneous markets in detail. Display and imaging technologies, 3D modeling, AR/VR Screen, Smart Kiosks, and Gaming markets are some of our key researched markets

Augmented reality & Virtual reality in Gaming Market Ecosystem Major Interconnectivity

A Glance on Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Ecosystem Trends:

Trends Raw Material Components Products Service & Solutions Application
Rising demand for mixed reality among companies, owing to its increased adoption in the gaming and entertainment industry.         3D modeling

