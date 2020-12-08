The global defibrillators market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

A defibrillator stands for a medical device that provide therapeutic shock by sending electric pulses to the patient’s heart. It is majorly employed in life-threatening conditions to restore normal heartbeat. Some common defibrillators include automated external defibrillators (AED), manual/wearable external defibrillators, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), etc. These devices are primarily used in healthcare facilities, cardiac centers, and prehospital care units.

Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy: https://www.imarcgroup.com/defibrillators-market/requestsample

Global Defibrillators Market Trends:

The increasing geriatric population, along with the high prevalence of lifestyle conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, etc., has augmented the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the growing incidences of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) have catalyzed the demand for advanced medical devices, such as defibrillators. Additionally, the market is also driven by the rising adoption of ICDs across various healthcare centers. The rapid integration of advanced ICDs with innovative subcutaneous and transvenous patches for several ergonomic benefits, further augments the market growth. Various technological advancements in wearable cardioverters for mitigating the risk of SCAs have also boosted the demand for defibrillators. Apart from this, the implementation of various healthcare initiatives promoting awareness and training for using defibrillators will continue to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/defibrillators-market

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Key Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User, and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Implantable Defibrillators

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy- Defibrillator (CRT-D)

External Defibrillators

Manual External Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs)

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs)

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Prehospital Care Settings

Cardiac Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2184&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Also read: Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2020, Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players till 2025