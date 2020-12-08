The thermostatic & digital mixing valves market in North America was valued at US$ 764.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,260.4 Mn by the end of the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Demand for thermostatic and digital mixing valves in North America is primarily driven by the growing demand for smart plumbing in the region. Energy efficiency, convenience, and damage mitigation are some of the benefits offered by smart plumbing. In addition to this, IoT integration in thermostatic and digital mixing valves is another key factor that is positively impacting the growth of the market at present. IoT allows for a precise control over data related to water resources, thereby allowing for optimized water management. Key applications of smart water management include temperature monitoring to prevent accidental scalding and leakage detection, and water quality monitoring, among others.

Thermostatic and digital mixing valves Market Segmentation By Material Bronze and Brass Stainless Steel Copper Thermoplastic Others (cast iron, chromium, nickel, etc.) By Product Type Thermostatic Mixing Valve Digital Mixing Valve By Flow Rate Less than 2 GPM 2-20 GPM 21-38 GPM Above 38 GPM By Communication Protocol BACnet Modbus Wi-Fi Others (LonWorks, Metasys, etc.) By Standards ASSE 1017 ASSE 1016 ASSE 1069 ASSE 1070 ASSE 1071 CSA By Applications HVAC Space Heating Heat Pump Systems Bathing Systems Hot/Cold Water Distribution Others (photo processing, etc.) By End-Users Residential Commercials and Institutions Schools Restaurants Hotels Hospitals Sports Complex Retail Centers Industrial Building & Constructions Chemicals Healthcare Others (manufacturing, etc.) By Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Growing smart home penetration in the region is yet another factor that is supporting market growth of the thermostatic mixing valves in North America. In 2019, according to Consumer Technology Association (CTA), smart home penetration in the U.S. accounted for approximately 69%, or 22 Mn households. Demand for smart shower systems is on the rise in the region, which in turn, is supporting the market growth of thermostatic mixing valves in North America. The residential sector is expected to display a robust growth in the region in the coming years.

North America Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves Market, 2016-2026, (Thousand Units) (US$ Mn)

Bronze and Brass segment held the largest market share in the thermostatic and digital mixing valves in 2018

Bronze is a metal alloy made from a combination of copper and tin, while brass is an alloy of copper and zinc, which make them strong and malleable. These properties help reduce the chances of cracks in valves. And these materials make valves corrosion resistant as well. The purity of the material used in manufacturing valves decide their price in the market. A brass valve is usually more expensive compared to pure bronze valves.

Due to high heat resistance and high melting points of bronze and brass valves, the demand for these valves is rising at a medium pace in the U.S market. The FDA does not approve brass valves unless they are certified as lead-free, making them a poor choice for use in the food industry (drinking water).

The thermostatic mixing valve segment held the largest market share in the year 2018

The thermostatic mixing valve is ideally designed to prevent accidental scalding and provide safety when using hot water by avoiding the risk of burn caused by a very high-water temperature. Thermostatic mixing valve uses sensitive sensor wax to allow users to set a desired temperature, ensuring maximum comfort, safety, and water and energy savings.

The demand for thermostatic mixing valves is derived from the increasing demand for water mixing operations in industrial units for enhanced water delivery systems. One of the major uses of thermostatic mixing valves is in solar systems to produce domestic hot water. In addition to these, the rising prevalence of Legionnaires’ disease and incidence of scalding in North America are expected to accelerate the market demand for thermostatic mixing valve

North America is dominating the global thermostatic and digital mixing valves market

U.S. is holed the largest market share in the North America thermostatic and digital mixing valves market in 2018. However, stringent regulations regarding the approval process for manufacturing creates challenges for market entrants.

Canada is the fastest-growing country in thermostatic and digital mixing valves during the forecast period owing to rising usage in residential sector and improving standards of living in developing economies. Moreover, rapidly expanding real estate sector and rising number of residential construction projects are expected to support the country’s growth.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence

The key players operating in the global thermostatic and digital mixing valves market includes Watts Water Technologies Inc., Armstrong International Inc., Acorn Engineering Company, Honeywell International Inc., Leonard Valves, Caleffi Hydronic Solutions, Bradley Corporation, Hughes Safety, Conbraco Industries, Inc. (Apollo Valves), Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, Zurn Industries LLC, Symmons Industries, Inc., Heat-Timer Corporation, among others.