The global lubricants market size is expected to reach USD 166.5 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5%, according to a new report by Vision Research Reports.

The global lubricants market size was valued at USD 125.5 billion in 2019. The global manufacturing sector has a direct impact on the lubricants demand as they are used in numerous industries including paper and mill, metal forming, foundry, mining, quarrying, energy, plastics, food and beverages, and machining.

Aerospace lubricants are projected to lead the growth as they provide long-lasting lubrication for various components and increase reliability, in order to operate efficiently in extreme temperatures and high vacuum. On the other hand, the marine industry in North America is experiencing a renaissance and has a major contribution to national, economical, and homeland security. The shipbuilding industry is growing at an accelerated rate. The domestic marine transportation industry is a major support for the energy infrastructure with the movement of refining petroleum, crude products, and chemicals, especially after the shale oil revolution.

The study has considered the base year as 2019, which estimates the market size of market and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027. The report analyzes and forecasts the market size, in terms of volume (thousand units) and value (USD million), for the market. The report provides a detailed analysis of various forces acting in the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). The report covers key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, and other activities carried out by key industry participants.

Report Highlights

Aerospace led the market in terms of growth due to the rise in production of commercial aircraft. The production of aircrafts is growing due to the increase in lavish lifestyles among middle class population across the globe

Automotive lubricants emerged as the leading application segment in 2019, with over 55% of the market volumetric share. Rising sales of passenger cars, buses, and trucks are expected to augment automotive oils and greases demand over the forecast period.

The automobile oil segment is further segmented based on product type including motor oil, engine oil, gear oil, transmission fluids, brake fluids, coolants, and greases. Engine oil led the global automotive lubricants market in 2019 with a share of 53%.

Industrial lubricants segment held a market share of 39% in terms of revenue in 2019. The segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Gas turbine oils are the most widely consumed aerospace lubricants with a share of 41% in terms of value in 2019. The oil allows faster piston ring seating and allows the accumulation of some advantageous deposits which lead to better oil loss control.

The global trade of lubricants is divided into three major blocks comprising of European chemical trade, ASEAN trade, and North America free trade area. The European and North American blocks account for around 40.1% of the overall trade

Latin America is projected to formulate several trade strategies in order to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the infrastructure development and is thus expected to witness a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027

The Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 42.2% in 2019. The region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for lubricants with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. The high growth in the base oil market, coupled with rapid industrialization, burgeoning population, and urbanization, are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Europe emerged as the second-largest market for lubricants after the Asia Pacific with a revenue share of 20.2% in 2019.

Royal Dutch Shell leads the market with an overall share of 11.0% followed by ExxonMobil Corporation with 9.7% market share. Currently, Royal Dutch Shell operates 5 base oil facilities, 40 blending facilities, and 10 grease plants.

Some of the prominent players in the lubricants market include:

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Co.

British Petroleum

Total S.A.

Chevron Corporation

Fuchs Group

Pennzoil

Amsoil Inc.

Philips 66 Company

Valvoline LLC

Market Segmentation

Application Outlook

Industrial Process Oils General Industrial Oils Metalworking Fluids Industrial Engine Oils Greases Others Automotive Engine Oil 0W-20 0W-30 0W-40 5W-20 5W-30 5W-40 10W-60 10W-40 15W-40 Others Gear Oil Transmission Fluids Brake Fluids Coolants Greases Marine Engine oil Hydraulic oil Gear oil Turbine oil Greases Others Aerospace Gas turbine oils Piston engine oils Hydraulic fluids Others



Regional Outlook

North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. Russia Switzerland France Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



