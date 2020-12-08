The global RF attenuator market was valued at US$ 340.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 582.6 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period.

The radio frequency attenuator is an electronic component designed to reduce the amplitude level of an incoming signal. RF attenuators are widely used in wireless systems protecting systems from receiving a signal with a power level that is too high to process. The boon in the wireless-communications technologies has affected every component in the RF/microwave signal chain and increased the demand of RF attenuator. Moreover, the demand of higher frequency and power specification into a small package with advanced control mechanism has forced manufacturers to develop and design innovative solutions.

Additionally, the demand of custom RF attenuators for various test and measurement applications are driving unique design solutions for variable and programmable attenuators. Major manufacturers are offering RF attenuators in chip or SMT type designed for operating in 50 GHz, 86 GHz, 40 GHz, and 18 GHz frequencies. Moreover, the demand of high voltage variable attenuators is driving the market. These are made up of GaAs technology specially for satellite communications, test equipment, and millimeter-wave high-capacity radios, among other applications.

Further, companies are also developing strategies to enhance product portfolio. For instance, In November 2018, GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, was to deliver presentations and display numerous innovative wireless power transfer solutions enabled by GaN at Wireless Power Week in London, on June 17-21, 2019. GaN power semiconductors are enabling a world without wires for consumers and business devices, spurring the next evolution of convenience, intelligence, and autonomy.

However, market growth is expected to be hindered by a factor such as increase in the prices of raw materials.

By Type Fixed RF Attenuator Switched RF Attenuator Variable RF Attenuator By Designing Type Resistor RF PIN Diode FET RF By Applications Communication Cellular

Wireless Communication Aviation Defence Consumer Electronics Instrumentation Others By Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Based on the type, the variable RF attenuator segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the RF attenuator market has been segmented into fixed RF attenuator, switched RF attenuator and variable RF attenuator. The variable RF attenuator segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. Variable RF attenuators are primarily being used in applications where it is necessary to continuously vary the level of a signal. Typically, variable attenuators provide a continuous level change by varying an analogue voltage on the input control line. Variable and step attenuators are manually controlled and are, therefore, often convenient in lab scenarios and specialized test equipment that can be adjusted by an experienced engineer.

Based on designing type, the PIN diode segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the RF attenuator market has been segmented into resistor RF, PIN diode, and FET RF. The PIN diode segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. PIN diode attenuators are primarily being used in attenuator designs where a continuously variable level is required. Utilizing a PIN diode is one way of achieving variable signal attenuation, where the diode is used as a current-controlled resistor.

Based on the applications, the communication segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on insertion loss, the RF attenuator market has been segmented into communication, aviation, defence, consumer electronics, instrumentation and others. The communication segment is bifurcated into cellular and wireless communication. The communication segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. RF attenuators are used in reducing the power of a signal without causing distortion of its waveform. They are used in many test and measurement and communication applications. In addition, they are also being used in improve the impedance matching between subsystems or to the test instrumentation.

Global RF Attenuator Market, 2016-2026

Based on regions, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific RF attenuator market is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period. The 5G infrastructure in the region is expected to rise exponentially, driven by investments from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, among others. China is outspending the U.S. on 5G infrastructure. For instance, in 2017, China Tower added approximately 460 wireless sites per day for 5G infrastructure. There are 0.4 sites in the U.S. compared to 5.3 sites in China for every 10 sq. miles.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global RF attenuator market are, Skyworks, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, pSemi Corporation (Peregrine Semiconductor), Broadcom (Avago), Qorvo, Honeywell, Analog (Hittite), NJR, MAXIM, Broadwave Technologies, and Amphenol, among others.