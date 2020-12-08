Market Overview of Health And Wellness Tourism Market

Health And Wellness Tourism Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of Health And Wellness Tourism market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Health And Wellness Tourism industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price.

Health And Wellness Tourism Market report helps to analyses competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Health And Wellness Tourism Market Sales 2020 Industry Trend and Forecast 2026.

Key Highlights

– The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) estimates wellness tourism was a $639 billion global market in 2017, this is their most recent figure, growing more than twice as fast as general tourism.

– The US is the most popular health and wellness tourism destination with 47.5 million tourists in 2019.

– Personalization will be more prominent in health and wellness tourism as demand from millennials continues. Other travel trends that will become popular in 2020 include urban wellness, this is where tourists go to spas in cities and towns.

Scope

– GlobalData’s Key Trends in Health and Wellness Tourism report provides analysis of traveler types and key market trends which are contributing to one of the fastest growing segments within tourism currently – health and wellness.

– Major and upcoming destinations are assessed, along with growth forecasts to provide valuable insight.

– Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained in relation to industry examples.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

● North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

● Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

● Middle East and Africa

