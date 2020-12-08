RTPs are electronic/digital payment solutions that enable the real-time or immediate clearing of transactions and crediting of funds to the payee’s account and subsequent confirmation to the payer. Convenience along with faster availability of funds and receipt of money transfer offered by these systems are gaining popularity among end-users, as well as service providers.

The market is majorly driven by the rising usage of smartphones across the globe and growing demand for immediacy and quick clearings and settlements of money transfers among consumers and merchants. Additionally, the rising adoption of RTP solutions among e-commerce retailers and retail store owners is estimated to bolster market growth. These solutions deliver benefits, such as faster transaction speed as compared to most other electronic methods, real-time messaging, extensive data exchange, and 24/7/365 availability to merchants and corporate businesses.

An exclusive Real-Time Payments market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Real-Time Payments Market Research include:

ACI Worldwide, Apple, FIS, Fiserv, Mastercard, PayPal, Temenos, Visa, Wirecard, Worldline

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

The Real-Time Payments Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

The Real-Time Payments Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

The Insight Partners Real-Time Payments Market Research Report Scenario includes:

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Real-Time Payments Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

across type, type of products, service, and geography. The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Real-Time Payments Market .

. Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Real-Time Payments Market , including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the , including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the global Real-Time Payments Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

discusses the global scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027. Chapter Seven to ten discuss Real-Time Payments Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Real-Time Payments Market . The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global . The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments. Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

