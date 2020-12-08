The global RF multiplexer switch market was valued at US$ 660.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1092.0 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

RF multiplexers (MUX) primarily provide a way for multiple RF signals to enter a controlled switch providing a selection of which input can pass through to the desired output(s). RF multiplexer switch modules are ideal for high-channel-count applications that need to connect measurement or signal generation instruments to various test points on devices or units under test. It is critical for the multiplexer to have a large bandwidth to contain all the RF energy.

It is important that the MUX has low insertion low, low return loss, and maintained a 50-ohm impedance throughout the system to prevent any unwanted reflections caused by the MUX, which is usually specified by the return loss and Voltage Standing Wave Ratio (VSWR). The RF multiplexer switch market is growing at a significantly higher rate due to the increasing benefits provided by MUX such as unmatched signal integrity, use less mainframe slots and reduce signal paths and flexibility and adaptability to meet test system needs.

Request for sample pages of the report to get more clarity of the report @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/341

Further, companies are investing in research & development and developing strategies to develop innovative products and services to enhance product portfolio. For instance, In June 2018, NXP Semiconductors NV launched new RF GaN wideband power transistors and expanded its Air fast third-generation Si-LDMOS portfolio of macro- and outdoor small-cell solutions to enable the next-generation 5G mobile networks.

However, market growth is expected to be hindered by a factor such as insufficient bandwidth resulting in misrepresentation of the original RF signal.

By Switch Bandwidth Upto 2.5 GHz 2.5 to 6.0 GHz 6.0 GHz + By Insertion Loss Upto 1 dB 1dB to 2.5 dB 2.5 dB to 3.0 dB 3.0 dB + By Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Based on the switch bandwidth, the Upto 2.5 GHz segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the switch bandwidth, the RF multiplexer switch market has been segmented into upto 2.5 GHz, 2.5 to 6.0 GHz, and 6.0 GHz +. The upto 2.5 GH segment is further bifurcated into pin diode, FET and hybrid. These multiplexer modules are suitable for constructing complex microwave switching networks and provide a range of switching configurations to suit most applications. Further, these modules offer high RF & microwave performance with applications mainly in the microwave region.

Any queries, have questions or need customization on above report? Speak with industry [email protected]https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/341

Based on insertion loss, the Upto 1 dB segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on insertion loss, the RF multiplexer switch market has been segmented into upto 1 dB, 1dB to 2.5 dB, 2.5 dB to 3.0 dB, and 3.0 dB +. The upto 1 dB segment was dominating the market in the year 2018 and is expected to witness similar growth trends during the forecast period. RF multiplexers upto 1 dB insertion loss are used in a wide and growing range of applications from industrial and instrumentation to consumer electronics, communications and automotive systems.

Global RF Multiplexer Switch Market

Based on regions, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific RF multiplexer switch market is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period. The rising consumer electronics market in the Asia Pacific region is propelling the market demand for RF multiplexer and RF attenuator. As of October 2019, the consumer electronic equipment was valued at US$ 388.7 Mn, industrial equipment at US$ 2404.6 Mn, and electronic component and devices at US$ 5272.9 Mn. Further, the smart speaker sales in China grew by 500% in the first quarter of 2019 to achieve a 51% market share.

Ask for More customization @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/341

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global RF multiplexer switch market are, Skyworks, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, pSemi Corporation (Peregrine Semiconductor), Broadcom (Avago), Qorvo, Honeywell, Analog (Hittite), NJR, MAXIM, Broadwave Technologies, and Amphenol, among others.