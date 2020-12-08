The global biometric authentication market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Biometric authentication is a security process of verifying individual’s identity using through unique biological characteristics. The entire biometric authentication architecture is the process of comparing and verifying biometric data that are stored in the database. The rising need for security across various end-use industries is the major driver for biometric authentication system. Furthermore, the rising demand for wearable technology, adoption of smartphones, and presence of a wide range of biometric solutions are further expected to drive the overall market demand. Further the growing technological advancements in biometric authentication and penetration of biometrics in consumer electronics such as tablets, speakers, smartphone and others are growing the demand for biometric authentication at exponential rate.

However, concern regarding biometric data security is a major factor slowing down the overall market. A breach of such biometric database is catastrophic, and all the individual’s personal data might be at risk. This is one of the factors that hampers the growth of biometric authentication market to some extent during the forecast period.

The hardware segment expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Based on offerings, the global biometric authentication market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment has been further segmented into fingerprint readers, scanners, cameras, and other hardware products. Fingerprint readers in the hardware segment is the most common and oldest modality. Fingerprint recognition devices are simple to install and are less expensive compared to other authentication devices. The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing usage of biometric authentication software across the end-use verticals.

Based on deployment, the web-based segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment, the global biometric authentication market has been segmented into web-based, iOS, android, and on-premise. On-Premises segment accounted for the highest market in 2018 and expected to show similar trend during forecast period. In an on-premises environment, enterprises retain all their data and are fully in control of what happens to it, for better or worse. Companies in highly regulated industries with extra privacy concerns are more likely to hesitate to leap into the cloud before others because of this reason.

Based on technology, the two-factor authentication segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during forecast period

Based on technology, the global biometric authentication market has been segmented into single factor authentication, two-factor authentication, and multi-factor authentication. The single factor authentication segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to display a similar trend in the coming years. However, the two-factor authentication has gained significant attention in recent years, owing to its high security levels and the adoption of the same in the military and defense sector. The segment is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Based on functionality, the contact biometric system segment dominated the market in 2018

Based on the functionality, the global biometric authentication market is categorized into contact, non-contact and hybrid biometric systems. Non-contact and hybrid functionalities are the most attractive segments, owing to the rapid adoption of the same by individuals, small & medium enterprises, and by the large enterprises.

Based on End-use Industry, BFSI segment is expected to dominate during forecast

Based on the End-use Industry, the global biometric authentication market is categorized into commercial offices, public institutions, military & defense, healthcare, BFSI, consumer electronics, travel & immigration, automotive and others. Biometrics in banking has become an integral part of the security and verification systems. This transformational shift occurred owing to rapid digitization of banks and branches.

North America to dominate the biometric authentication market throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest market share nearly 39.3% of the global biometric authentication market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the strong economy of U.S. and Canada. This enables them to invest substantially in public safety activities. Furthermore, with the rising adoption of smart technologies and digitalization have further propelled the growth of the biometric authentication market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. India has substantially contributed in the growth of the market and was valued at US$ 882.2 Mn in 2018 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.7% in 2026.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

Some of the key player in the biometric authentication market are Fulcrum Biometrics, NEC Corporation, Thales Group (Gemalto), Cognitec Systems, Fujitsu Ltd., Precise Biometrics, Assa Abloy AB, Integrated Biometrics, Secunet Security Networks and among others