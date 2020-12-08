One of the main problems which car manufacturer face, when they have to design a car, is to meet the high demanding pollutants regulations. During the combustion process in the engine cylinders, the combustion gases and the unburned gases are blow-by using piston rings into the crankcase. The crankcase ventilation system was mainly developed to remove these harmful gases from the engine and prevent the vapors from being expelled into the atmosphere. Since crankcase emissions can contribute at a high rate to the overall emissions, control of this air pollution source is important for the protection of the earth’s environment. Due to the growing importance of protecting the global environment, the efficient crankcase ventilation system market is increasing exponentially.

The growing vehicle production is one of the major factor driving the market of the crankcase ventilation system. The increasing regulation on automotive emission and necessity of crankcase ventilation system in a vehicle to minimize the hydrocarbon emissions from engine are some other significant factor driving the market of the crankcase ventilation system.

Global Crankcase Ventilation System Market: Segmentation

Globally, the crankcase ventilation system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, and vehicle type

Based on the Product Type, the global crankcase ventilation system market can be segmented into,

Pressure regulating valves

Ventilation valves

Oil separators

Anti-drain valves

Based on the Sales Channel, the global Crankcase Ventilation System market can be segmented into,

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Based on the Vehicle Type, the global crankcase ventilation system market can be segmented into,

Passenger car

HCV

LCV

Buses

Global Crankcase Ventilation System Market: Dynamics

The strict government regulation policy of pollutant environment due to the emission of harmful gases increasing demand of crankcase ventilation system market. Also, the exponential increase in vehicle production, increasing regulation on automotive emission, and necessity of crankcase ventilation system in a vehicle to minimize the hydrocarbon emissions from engine are expected to drive the market of the crankcase ventilation system. Due to all these wide advantages of the crankcase ventilation system, its demand in the market is growing exponentially. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global crankcase ventilation system market in the near future.

However, low general awareness expected to decline the market of the crankcase ventilation system and in turn will restrain the growth of the global crankcase ventilation system market over the near future.

Prominent manufacturers involved in the crankcase ventilation system market are continuously focusing on expanding manufacturing plants, increasing research and development, and investing significantly in the global automotive crankcase ventilation market.

Global Crankcase Ventilation System Market: Regional Outlook

The global crankcase ventilation system market is expected to account high growth in North America and is expected to continue its influence over the forecast period. Europe is expected to follow by North America and accounted for the positive impact on the growth of the crankcase ventilation system market, anticipated to follow the same trend in forecast year. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to propel the demand for crankcase ventilation system both in terms of production and adoption, owing to an increase in the adoption of new technologies. Latin America and Middle East & Africa account for a comparatively small share in the market. However, the demand for the crankcase ventilation system is expected to grow at a significant pace over the near future.

Global Crankcase Ventilation System Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the global Crankcase Ventilation System market include

Metal Textiles Corporation

Seaboard Marine Ltd

Alfdex AB

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Cummins Filtration Inc

MANN+HUMMEL

G.K Industries Ltd

Sogefi SpA

Mahle GmbH

Continental AG

Solberg Manufacturing Inc.

