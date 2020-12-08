North America battery electric vehicles market will account for a considerable share on account of favorable government incentives and tax policies. Additionally, governments across the region are focusing on developing charging infrastructure to support the growing demand for such vehicles. For instance, the government in British Columbia offers discounts and rebates of up to USD 5,000 for battery electric vehicles under its Clean Energy Vehicles for British Columbia – Point of Sale Incentive Program.

Growing prevalence of carbon emissions along with rising concerns to reduce dependency on fossil fuels are significantly contributing towards the increasing demand for battery electric vehicles. Regulatory authorities are establishing guidelines for energy security and air quality improvement, offering a positive outlook for green mobility adoption across the globe. Rising disposable income along with requirement for efficient personal mobility solutions are further escalating the market growth over the projected timeframe.

Improvements in battery technologies, higher driving range, and charging infrastructure are providing a significant boost to battery electric vehicles market expansion. Industry players are constantly investing in R&D to diversify and expand their product portfolio to target a wide customer base. Several economies are testing the feasibility of deploying electric buses for felicitating daily transportation to enhance the efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Financial incentives offered by governments such as vehicle registration tax exemptions, free access to toll roads, tax credits, and free charging facilities are among the major factors accelerating the battery electric vehicles market share over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, easier diagnostics and repair facilities are enabling consumers to opt for such vehicles owing to convenient services. For instance, Tesla offers over-the-air (OTA) updates for its electric vehicles to diagnose problems and issues offering reliable and fast servicing solutions.

Few of the key players in the battery electric vehicles market place include BYD company Ltd., BMW, Daimler AG, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, and Tesla Inc. Industry participants are focusing on introducing a new range of battery electric vehicles for increasing their revenue generation. For instance, in December 2018, BMW introduced the Vision iNEXT fully electric concept car, incorporating new generation electric drive trains for offering enhanced mobility experience to its customers.

Chapter 4 BEV Market, By Vehicle

4.1 Global battery electric vehicles market share by vehicle, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Heavy duty vehicle

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.3 Agriculture

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.4 Buses

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.5 Port Vehicles/Container Handling or Transport

4.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.6 Automotive

4.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.6.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.7 Class 8/Long Haul

4.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.7.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.8 Others

4.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.8.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

