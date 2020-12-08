Agriculture analytics refer as the analytics which can safeguards the risk against the climate uncertainty and thus it reduces crop losses by providing the reliable information of agricultural. The systematic deployment of agriculture analytics services enables to get real-time access to information such as rainfall and other weather conditions for the end-users. Also due to the rising adoption of machine learning technique, advanced data analytics and drone analytics there is significant contribution towards the market growth

Latest released the research study on Global Agriculture Analytics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Agriculture Analytics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Agriculture Analytics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Deere & Company (United States),IBM (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Trimble (United States),Monsanto Company (United States),Oracle (United States),Accenture (Ireland),Iteris (United States),Taranis (Israel),Agribotix (United States),Agrivi (United Kingdom),DTN (United States) ,aWhere Inc. (United States) ,Conservis Corporation (United States),DeLaval (Sweden),Farmerâ€™s Business Network (United States),Farmers Edge (United States),GEOSYS (United States),Granular (United States),Gro Intelligence (United States).

Market Drivers:

Increase in the need for improving the farm productivity and farming operations associated with it

Increase in the demand for specialised digital agriculture service providers, that can offer services associated with cloud-based analytics

shortage of labour availability

Market Influencing Trends:

Emergence of data analytics in agriculture

Advances in agriculture infrastructure

Global adoption of the on-premises agriculture analytics

Restraints that are major highlights:

High deployment cost

Expensive analytic software

Lack of awareness about the advantages of agriculture analytics

Fragmented nature of agriculture industry

Opportunities

Linguistic approach in analysis

Rising adoption of IoT and smart technologies to enable the precision agriculture

The Global Agriculture Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Application (Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, Aquaculture Analytics), Deployment model (Cloud based, On premises), Component (Solution, Services), Farm size (Small sized, Medium Sized, Large sized)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Agriculture Analytics Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Agriculture Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Agriculture Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Agriculture Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Agriculture Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Agriculture Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Agriculture Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Agriculture Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

