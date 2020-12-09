Packaging has become a vital component in modern lifestyle due to its storage, transportation and increasing consumer inclination towards convenient products on the backdrop of fast paced lifestyle. Moreover, the rising demand of personal care and manufacturing products have witnessed improvements in terms of consumption over the last few years and are more easily available due to its effective packaging solution. Aerosol cans are one of the effective packaging solution that provide all the features related to high performance during storage, transportation and convenient features to consumer. Aerosol cans are a type of dispensing system which creates an aerosol mist of liquid particles. These aerosol cans are primarily made up of steel or aluminum, wherein aluminum is steadily gaining market share because it act as a perfect barrier against air, light, humidity, germs and other gases.

In addition to this, it is a corrosion resistant material, which protect the cans content against deterioration. Commonly used gases for aerosol propellants is carbon dioxide, propane and butane. Apart from its basic usage, these aerosol cans are used as a tool for promotion or advertising, due to its large printable surface area that provide 360 degree billboard for brands to outshine the competition. These aerosol cans provide a graphics solution which includes matte, gloss, matte-gloss, pearlescent, hot stamping, tactile ink and eyeris, which make the product stand out in today’s competitive scenario.

Aerosol Cans Market- Market Segmentation:

The aerosol cans market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, propellant type and end use. On the basis of product type, aerosol cans market can be segmented into straight wall aerosol cans, necked in aerosol cans and shaped aerosol cans. On the basis of material type, aerosol cans market can be segmented into steel, aluminum, plastic and glass, wherein, aluminum are gaining traction among consumers due to its lightweight for an increasing mobile society which gives aluminum cans an edge and provides an optimal solution for manufacturers due to its recyclable nature. On the basis of propellant type, aerosol cans market can be segmented into compressed gas propellant and liquefied gas propellant. On the basis of end use, aerosol cans market can be segmented into personal care, home care, healthcare, automotive industry and others, wherein, automotive industry is expected to be one of the largest market of aerosol cans due to its wide application as paint, lubricants, brake cleaners and degreasers.

Aerosol Cans Market- Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of aerosol cans market is the rise in the modern retail formats. The upwards trend in modern retail drives the FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) companies to focus on the packaging format in order to increase their presence towards the customer within the limited available shelf space. Another factor that is fueling the growth of aerosol cans market is the portable nature of aerosol cans due to its light weight, unbreakable and easy to hold properties while carrying it.

Moreover, the rising disposable income of the individual is another important reason towards the growth of aerosol cans market. In addition to this, the increasing usage of aerosol cans due to the fast paced lifestyles is expected to be the prominent aspect towards driving the growth of aerosol cans market and pushing the companies to opt for technological advancement to command a higher share in the aerosol cans market. Another factor that contributes towards the growth of aerosol cans market is the recyclability of aerosol cans.

Furthermore, a shift towards aluminum aerosol cans are considered as a prevailing trend among the manufacturers of aerosol cans. However, the government regulation towards the use of plastic is expected to hinder the growth of aerosol cans market. Another important restraining factor towards the growth of aerosol cans market is the high price of the aerosol cans. Moreover, the environmental consequences related to the usage of aerosol cans are expected to hamper the growth of aerosol cans market.

Aerosol Cans Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the aerosol cans market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of global aerosol cans market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, Europe is expected to dominate the global aerosol cans market, wherein, U.K. is expected to be the largest manufacturer of aerosol cans followed by Germany which is expected to growth at a steady rate due to the rising demand for home and personal care products. The demand of the aerosol cans market is expected to witness an above average growth in Asia Pacific due to its growing economies such as China & India, wherein the number of consumer are increasing.

Aerosol Cans Market- Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the Aerosol Cans Market are Crown Holdings Inc., BALL CORPORATION, Spray Products Crop., BWAY Corporation, DS Containers, Inc., MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., ITW Sexton Can Company Inc., Aerobal, S.A. de C.V., Avon Crowncaps & Containers (Nig.) Plc and Aero-pack Industries, Inc

