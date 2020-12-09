The global Fire-Resisting Sleeves report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Fire-Resisting Sleeves report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Fire-Resisting Sleeves market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Tube Cartridge Type

Spiral Wound Type

Hasp Type

By Application:

Iron And Steel Smelting

Ship

Chemical Industry

Large Buildings

Tubing

Other

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Fire-Resisting Sleeves market are:

ADAPTAFLEX

Anamet Europe

FABBRICA ISOLANTI ELETTRICI BALCONI

FAVIER TPL

GOODRIDGE FLUID TRANSFER SYSTEMS

GREMTEK

Kopex International

Ningguo BST Thermal Products

SAFEPLAST OY

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Fire-Resisting Sleeves market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fire-Resisting Sleeves

1.2 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Tube Cartridge Type

1.2.3 Spiral Wound Type

1.2.4 Hasp Type

1.3 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Iron And Steel Smelting

1.3.3 Ship

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Large Buildings

1.3.6 Tubing

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Industry

1.7 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Fire-Resisting Sleeves Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production

3.4.1 North America Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production

3.5.1 Europe Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production

3.6.1 China Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production

3.7.1 Japan Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Fire-Resisting Sleeves Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fire-Resisting Sleeves Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fire-Resisting Sleeves Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Fire-Resisting Sleeves Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire-Resisting Sleeves Business

7.1 ADAPTAFLEX

7.1.1 ADAPTAFLEX Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ADAPTAFLEX Fire-Resisting Sleeves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ADAPTAFLEX Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ADAPTAFLEX Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Anamet Europe

7.2.1 Anamet Europe Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Anamet Europe Fire-Resisting Sleeves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Anamet Europe Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Anamet Europe Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 FABBRICA ISOLANTI ELETTRICI BALCONI

7.3.1 FABBRICA ISOLANTI ELETTRICI BALCONI Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 FABBRICA ISOLANTI ELETTRICI BALCONI Fire-Resisting Sleeves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 FABBRICA ISOLANTI ELETTRICI BALCONI Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 FABBRICA ISOLANTI ELETTRICI BALCONI Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 FAVIER TPL

7.4.1 FAVIER TPL Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 FAVIER TPL Fire-Resisting Sleeves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 FAVIER TPL Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 FAVIER TPL Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GOODRIDGE FLUID TRANSFER SYSTEMS

7.5.1 GOODRIDGE FLUID TRANSFER SYSTEMS Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GOODRIDGE FLUID TRANSFER SYSTEMS Fire-Resisting Sleeves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GOODRIDGE FLUID TRANSFER SYSTEMS Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 GOODRIDGE FLUID TRANSFER SYSTEMS Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GREMTEK

7.6.1 GREMTEK Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GREMTEK Fire-Resisting Sleeves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GREMTEK Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 GREMTEK Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kopex International

7.7.1 Kopex International Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Kopex International Fire-Resisting Sleeves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kopex International Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Kopex International Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Ningguo BST Thermal Products

7.8.1 Ningguo BST Thermal Products Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ningguo BST Thermal Products Fire-Resisting Sleeves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Ningguo BST Thermal Products Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Ningguo BST Thermal Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SAFEPLAST OY

7.9.1 SAFEPLAST OY Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 SAFEPLAST OY Fire-Resisting Sleeves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SAFEPLAST OY Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SAFEPLAST OY Main Business and Markets Served

8 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fire-Resisting Sleeves

8.4 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Distributors List

9.3 Fire-Resisting Sleeves Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fire-Resisting Sleeves (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fire-Resisting Sleeves (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fire-Resisting Sleeves (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Fire-Resisting Sleeves Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Fire-Resisting Sleeves

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fire-Resisting Sleeves by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fire-Resisting Sleeves by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fire-Resisting Sleeves by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Fire-Resisting Sleeves

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fire-Resisting Sleeves by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fire-Resisting Sleeves by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Fire-Resisting Sleeves by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fire-Resisting Sleeves by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

