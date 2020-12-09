IBM And Red Hat Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective, Top Technologies, Upcoming Strategies By 2025

Key Topics

IBM

Red Hat

Open Systems

Virtualization

Cloud

Docker

APIs

Multiple programming languages

Available adapters

Microservices technology

Development focus

Transporting information

Microservices adapters

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

● North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

● Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

● Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

Abstract: IBM and Red Hat Partnering, Middleware Markets Shift to Bring Cloud Computing Capability to the Data Center 1

1. Middleware: Market Description and Market Dynamics 16

1.1 Integration, Orchestration, and Management Middleware 16

1.1.1 Selected Middleware Market Segments and Leaders List: 19

2. Mission Critical Messaging As A Base For Secure Application Integration: Middleware Market Share Data 22

2.1 Mission Critical Messaging As A Base For Secure Application Integration 22

2.1.1 IBM MQ 24

2.1.2 IBM MQ Competitive Advantage 26

2.2 Mission Critical Messaging Market Dynamics 26

2.2.1 Application Platforms for Line of Business Applications 28

2.3 Mission Critical Messaging and Systems Integration 29

2.4 Mission Critical Messaging and Systems Integration Middleware Market Shares 30

2.5 Mission Critical is Decoupled Messaging 33

2.5.1 IBM Open Systems Hybrid Cloud Part of Overall Infrastructure Software Market 39

2.5.2 Superior Application Integration Middleware Delivers Enterprise Agility 40

2.6 Mission Critical Messaging Market Forecasts 44

2.6.1 Mission Critical Messaging Growth Factors 45

2.6.2 Data and Message Transformation 48

3. Event-Driven Middleware and Content Services Event Driven Middleware: Market Share Data 50

3.1 Event-Driven Content Middleware 50

3.2 Event-Driven Content Middleware Market Shares 51

3.2.1 Content Event-Driven Middleware Competitive Analysis 52

3.3 Event-Driven Services Platform Content Services Platforms (CSPs) Definition 52

3.4 Event-Driven Services Platform: IBM DX and Competitors 57

3.4.1 Content Event-Driven Services Platform Middleware Competitive Analysis 58

3.4.2 Content Event-Driven Services Platform Middleware Market Shares 59

3.5 IBM and OpenText Content Middleware Services Platform 60

3.5.1 OpenText 61

3.5.2 OpenText Platform 62

3.5.3 IBM 63

3.5.4 Microsoft’s CSP is SharePoint 65

