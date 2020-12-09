Blockchain AI Industry Report offers comprehensive analysis of key market segments and regional markets. Report includes segmental forecasts as well as company profiling of prominent players in the Blockchain AI Market.

Blockchain and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are the two types of new technology trends; the researcher is developing parties and applications by exploring their combination. AI and blockchain are the highest points of this forge ahead that mainly pursue a convention of investigating tremendous Big Data information measures in different enterprises and providing critical solutions dependent on the patterns and notable data. Blockchain AI is an eventual enabler of data monetization, which is expected to be one of the biggest driving factors for the blockchain AI market growth.

The popularity of blockchain AI boosts devices and creates demand regarding computational handling abilities and capacity limits, which improves the utilization of cloud services. Blockchain AI is complex and difficult to develop, manage, and implement blockchain AI systems that require certain skill sets to build blockchain AI; this is the major restraint for the blockchain AI market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of cloud-based technology and IoT creating a great opportunity for the blockchain AI market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Blockchain AI market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Blockchain AI market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Blockchain AI market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Bext360

AI

BurstIQ

Chainhaus

Core Scientific, Inc.

Cyware Labs

ai

NetObjex

NeuroChain

SingularityNET

The “Global Blockchain AI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Blockchain AI market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Blockchain AI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Blockchain AI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global blockchain AI market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, enterprise size, application, end-user. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as ML, NLP, context-aware computing, and computer vision. On the basis of component the market is segmented as platform/tools, services. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs. On the basis of application the market is segmented as smart contracts, data security, data sharing/communication, asset tracking and management, logistics and supply chain management, business process optimization, payment and settlement, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, telecom and it, healthcare and life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, automotive, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Blockchain AI market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Blockchain AI Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Blockchain AI market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Blockchain AI market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Blockchain AI Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Blockchain AI Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Blockchain AI Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Blockchain AI Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

