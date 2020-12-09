Automotive transmission ensures smooth shifting of gears in a vehicle for transferring torque generated by the engine to drive the vehicle. Mainly there are two main type of transmission manual transmission and automatic transmission. Manual transmission is a system in a vehicle that requires manual interference to shift the gear depending upon the situation. Automatic transmission is a system in a vehicle that changes gears at different speeds without a control driver. It provides enhanced driving experience and better fuel efficiency than manual transmission.

Demand for electrification of vehicle systems is increasing due to new regulations by governments for emission control and reduced fuel consumption. Government regulatory agencies of developed countries are developing and implementing rigid regulatory frameworks regarding emission norms. Owing to all these factors, the global market for automotive transmission is likely to register a promising pace of expansion in the next few years. The market is expected to exhibit a 6.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2025, rising from a valuation of US$30.02 bn in 2016 to US$53.20 bn by 2025.

Request for a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6958

Automatic Transmission Systems to Witness Increased Demand as Consumer Preferences Change

In terms of transmission type, the automotive transmission market has been classified into manual transmission and automatic transmission. Over the years, manual transmission has been preferred owing to low cost and easy availability. However, consumer choices are rapidly transforming and automakers are increasingly switching towards automatic transmission. Automatic transmission provides better driving experience because of smooth shifting of gears and is highly fuel efficient than manual transmission.

Increasing demand for electric vehicle is one of the major factor that would drive the automatic transmission system market in forecast period. Government initiatives for fuel efficiencies and safety attributes of the vehicle are encouraging manufacturers to implement such integrated systems that can ensure safety as well as comply with such regulations. Owing to these factors, the segment of automatic transmissions is expected to gain massive strides over the report’s forecast period.

Passenger Vehicles to be Attributable for Much of Market Demand

By vehicle type, the automotive transmission market has been segregated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The segment of commercial vehicles is further segmented in the report into light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and buses and coaches. In terms of revenue, the segment of passenger vehicle held clear dominance in the global market, constituting more than 64.3% of the market in 2016. The rising sales of passenger cars, especially across emerging economies are expected to help the segment retain dominance over the report’s forecast period as well.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6958

Mounting Sales of Passenger Cars to Help Asia Pacific Maintain Lead

In terms of region, the global automotive transmission market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In 2016, the market in Asia Pacific dominated the global market by accounting for nearly 48% of the overall market. The regional market will continue to lead to impressive growth opportunities for companies operating in the automotive transmission market owing to the massive rise in uptake of passenger as well as consumer vehicles. By the end of the report’s forecast period, the region is expected to witness a promising rise in its share in the global market, thus retaining its clear dominance.

Key players operating in the global automotive transmission market are expected to benefit from the formation of strategic alliances with global players in the automotive Transmission market. Prominent players in the automotive Transmission market are Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Allison Transmission, Eaton Corporation, Borg Warner, Magana International Inc., Aisin Seiki, JATCO, Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Dymos, Bonfiglioli RIDUTTORI S.P.A., and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com