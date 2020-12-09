Acidulants Market – Overview

Acidulants is a chemical compound commonly used as food acids and used as a food additive that gives a sharp or tart taste to food and beverages. Acidulants are also acted as a food preservative and inhibit the growth of the microbes. Acidulants control the acidity and pH of the food and beverage and also regulate flavor, color and moisture levels in food such as dairy products, meat, seafood, and candies. The acidulants can be organic, mineral acids, neutralizing agents, and buffering agents or bases. The acidulants selection depends upon the application of processed food. The Acidulants possesses the properties such as flavoring agent, preservatives, chelating agent, buffer, gelling agent and coagulating agent and used in various applications which boost the demand of the acidulants worldwide.

Acidulants Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global acidulants market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period as the demand of the acidulants is increasing from the food processing industry across the world. The consumption of the acidulants is increased as it acts as a preservative in food and beverages and can be the alternative to the cold supply chain, which boosts the demand of the acidulants market and drives the global acidulants market. Acidulants are working as a flavoring agent and gelling agents for the food products such as jam and candies and maintains pH and acidity in beverages and also drives the demand of the acidulants market.

However, the huge competition in pricing is the primary concern in the acidulants market due to the availability of the acidulants at comparatively low price by Chinese manufacturers, this may hamper the growth of the global acidulants market over the forecast period.

Acidulants Market – Segmentation

The global acidulants market is segmented on the basis of type and applications.

On the basis of type, the global acidulants market is segmented as follows:

Citric acid

Phosphoric acid

Lactic acid

Malic acid

Others

On the basis of applications, the global acidulants market is segmented as follows:

Dairy Food

Beverages

Bakery and confectionary

Food supplements

Others

Acidulants Market – Region Wise Outlook

The global acidulants market is segmented into the seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global acidulants market in terms of revenue and volume due to increasing demand from the rising food processing industry in emerging economies such as India and China. The North America and Western Europe have also contributed a significant market share in terms of revenue to the global acidulants market and anticipated to register a consistent growth rate over a forecast period due to the saturated food processing industry. The Japan and Eastern Europe are also expected to register a moderate growth rate over a forecast period. The MEA and Latin America are at a nascent stage of the global acidulants market and contributed descent market shares in terms of revenue and are expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period. Overall, the global acidulants market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period.

Acidulants Market – Key Players

The key players of the global acidulants market are as follows:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Brenntag Ingredients Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Hawkins Watts Limited

Tate& Lyle Plc.

Univar Inc.

Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

Batory Foods, Inc.

Sab hnub tuaj Foodchem Co., Ltd

INDUSTRIAL TECNICA PECUARIA, S.A.

