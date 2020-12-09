Global Parboiled Rice Market: Overview

Parboiled rice is a type of processed rice, principally a partially boiled rice. The process for parboiled rice involves a hydrothermal processing of rice paddy before milling. The processing of parboiled rice includes five major steps such as soaking paddy in lukewarm or cold water, steaming, drying, husking and milling. The parboiled rice milling offers high yield with low breakage of rice grains. The parboiled rice is rich in source of calcium, fiber, potassium, vitamins such as B-6. The parboiled rice is a better source for diabetic patients as it contains low amount of starch. The parboiling increases the nutritional value, decreases breakage and also changes the surface of cooked rice. The parboiled rice is widely used in frozen foods and as dry powders in instant soup mixes. The parboiled rice are also available in three rice length forms such as long, medium and short. The parboiled rice market is expected to gain high momentum over the forecast period with increase in consumption of parboiled rice.

Global Parboiled Rice Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global parboiled rice market is driven by the increasing demand for high nutritional rice. Some properties of parboiled rice such as non-sticky texture, swelled nature due to high amount of water absorption, high content of minerals and vitamins propels the global parboiled rice market. The high demand for long rice grain type drives the global parboiled rice market. The parboiled rice cooks quickly and hence offer advantage over other types of rice.

However, the parboiled rice is expensive and involves various processing steps when compared to other type of rice thus increases the capital cost. This might restrain the global parboiled rice market.

Global Parboiled Rice Market: Segmentation

On the basis of parboiled rice type, parboiled rice market is segmented into:-

White

Brown

On the basis of rice length form, parboiled rice market is segmented into:-

Long grain

Medium grain

Short grain

On the basis of application, parboiled rice market is segmented into:-

Frozen food

Instant dry mixes of soup

Others

Global Parboiled Rice Market: Region wise Outlook

Rice is a staple food for most of the regions wherein Asia, North America and Sub Saharan regions dominates the global rice market. The global parboiled rice market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds the major share in the global parboiled rice market in terms of consumption. The countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan are the prominent countries in parboiled rice market both in terms of consumption and production in APEJ region. Followed by APEJ is North America wherein California, Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas holds majority of share in terms of parboiled rice growth. Latin America is anticipate to project moderately high growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period. Europe and Japan are expected to grow at an average CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Parboiled Rice Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global parboiled rice market includes:

Buhler AG

Induss Group

Parboiled Rice Thailand

National Rice Company

Udon Rice Co., Ltd

Riceland International Limited

American Rice, Inc.

RISERIA PASINI S.R.L

Sandstone International Co., Ltd.

