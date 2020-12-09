The word sandal derived from the Greek language. The ancient Greeks used to wear sandals made of twigs and willow leaves. The ancient Egyptians also used to wear sandals made of papyrus and palm-leaves. The sandals are open type comfortable footwear which leaves most of the upper part of the foot exposed. The women sandals are perfect for summer, sometimes have straps around the ankle. Women sandals can also have a heel. The reason behind women- choosing- sandals, is the comfort, affordability, and as a fashion choice. Women’s sandals have a sole, either made from wood, leather, rubber, rope or tatami. They are versatile, trendy and eye-catchy with bright colours.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13633

Women Sandals Market: Types

High-heeled sandals are the common type of women sandal. They can be formal or casual- made according to the need of the occasion. Hiking or trekking women sandals are specially designed for trekking or hiking in tropical and hot climate with rubber sole. Sports women sandals are popular for outdoor activities. The open thong is a dressier version of a flip-flop which gives nicer look and shape to feet. Closed toe sandals give support to feet and hide the feet that need a pedicure. Mesh are the ankle strap sandals which are lightweight and look elegant on feet. Gladiator which consists of numerous strap provide great support and give a modern touch. Open-toe women sandals are good for those who have sweaty feet during summer.

Women Sandals Market: Advantages and disadvantages

It is important to keep the feet dry and sandals are the perfect option which let the feet breath. Sandals are also a better choice for the conditions like ingrown toenails and athlete foot which keep the feet out from damp atmosphere. Sandals can be worn on the beach. They not only protect the consumer from hot sand but they can be easily rinsed off with the water. Several consumers feel hassled when they have to wear shoes, even when they want to go in their yard. Sandals, however, can quickly be slipped on and off while making multiple trips outside. The drawbacks of women sandals include the fear of getting infected with bacterial and fungal infection. As the sandals keep the half of the foot open, they increase the risk of fungal infections such as athlete’s foot. The sole of the sandals is very thin which can adversely affect the heels.

Women Sandals Market: Drivers and restraints

The emergence of new design, concepts and themes in women sandals market is fuelling its growth globally. Rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear is another factor which is creating a positive impact on the women sandals market. Rising per capita income is driving the market of women sandals. Women now-a-day can afford luxurious and costly brands of sandals due to their rising income and financial independence. This factor is creating a lucrative market for women sandals. Rapid urbanisation and increasing economic conditions in the developing countries particularly the Middle-East, Africa and Asia are creating a favourable situation for the robust development of global women sandals market. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market. For example, the profit margin in women sandal market is dropping down due to increased production cost and this factor is the greatest obstacle to the growth of global women sandals market. Strong competition among footwear manufacturers is another factor which is affecting adversely on the growth of the market. Other types of footwear such as formal, traditional, casual are equally popular among consumer. Moreover women’s choice of fashion changes frequently, all these factors are likely to hinder the growth of the global women sandals market.

Buy Now With Covid-19 Analysis and [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13633

Women Sandals Market: International Brands

Gucci Group, Miu Miu, Stuart Weitzman, Brian Atwood, Walter Steiger and Jimmy Choo are some of the most expensive global brands in women sandals.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research, and consulting services. PMR boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws from its multi-disciplinary capabilities and a high-pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.PMR stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, PMR’s engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.