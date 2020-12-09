There are several occupations in which prolonged hours of standing is required such as the manufacturing industry where workers have to stand for long hours carrying out operations at the assembly line. Standing on a hard concrete floor for long periods of time can cause fatigue and severe discomfort in the feet, legs and lower back. If such problems are ignored, one may suffer from musculoskeletal disorders and have other health issues like varicose veins and joint pain problems. Hence, in order to alleviate the risk from the jobs requiring constant standing on hard concrete floors, anti-fatigue footwear is used. They not only protect the feet from the constant wear and tear of standing and walking on hard surfaces for long hours, but also cushion our feet with a pocket of air between the feet and the solid surface, distributing the load evenly in the entire foot, giving a much needed relief from fatigue and other issues.

There are various features in anti-fatigue footwear that help to get relief from jobs requiring long hours of standing. One of these features is the ergonomic tuned cushioning in the anti-fatigue shoes that helps to provide comfort during standing and is based on the size of the foot and weight of the individual. Due to the presence of deep heels in anti-fatigue footwear, it gives maximum support to the arch of the feet, thereby reducing the fatigue. In addition, there are air vents present in the sole of the anti-fatigue footwear, due to which the stale warm air inside the shoes comes out and the cooler fresh air from the surroundings is drawn in, keeping the feet fresh and free of odour. Anti-fatigue shoes also possess the anti-blister top cover, which helps to prevent the blisters occurring on the feet by controlling the amount of foot slides across the surface of the insole.

Anti-fatigue footwear are available in a variety of types of shoes, such as hiking, casual and athletic shoes in order to provide such type of features and benefits for shoes to be used in any kind of setting. Also, the anti-microbial layer on the top of the anti-fatigue footwear helps to keep the odour away, thus maintaining the health and freshness of our feet. Anti-fatigue shoes also possess features like geometric cone support that provides exceptional support while standing for a long period of time and also aid in shock absorption and energy return. Due to this, there is very little fatigue experienced and this gives a lot of comfort to the wearer of the anti-fatigue shoes. However, it is to be noted that in order to get the maximum benefit and comfort, anti-fatigue shoes should be used in tandem with anti-fatigue insoles and anti-fatigue mats, giving maximum protection to the feet.

Work settings where workers are required to stand for long periods of time and also walk on hard concrete surfaces encourage the use of all these aids like anti-fatigue shoes in order to reduce the adverse effects of standing on hard surfaces for extended periods of time. This saves the companies precious man-hours and medical costs associated with spinal problems, foot problems and other complications. These anti-fatigue footwear are available in various sizes for both men and women in order to give a wide variety of options to choose from. These types of anti-fatigue footwear are essential for people who have occupations take require constant standing and provide the much needed relief from fatigue.

