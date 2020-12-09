In several occupations, prolonged standing is essential and this can cause fatigue and discomfort in the feet, legs and lower back. Due to a regular exposure to prolonged standing, there is an increased chance of suffering from musculoskeletal disorders and other health issues like varicose veins and joint problems. In order to alleviate these risks, several products have been developed, and anti-fatigue insoles are one of such type of products. Anti-fatigue insoles fit directly in the shoe of the wearer and they use a spring like technology to absorb energy and give a cushioning sensation and a solid support to the feet.

It is important that following factors are considered in the case of wearing anti-fatigue insoles. Such type of insoles should be made up of elastic material. Insoles should properly fit the shoes of the wearer. Last but not the least, it should be remembered that insoles causes increase in the tightness of the shoes, leading to various adverse effects. In addition, various studies have suggested that use of anti-fatigue insoles and anti-fatigue mats are not mutually exclusive, but it is best to use them in combination. Research have proven that when used in combination, anti-fatigue insoles and mats reduced significantly the discomfort while standing and working on feet for longer times. In particular, older people experienced reduced pain and reduced leg and general fatigue and also a reduction in the discomfort caused to the legs, feet, ankles and the lower back.

The use of anti-fatigue insoles is important because people generally overlook the importance of healthy and comfortable feet till the time they face some pain or other problem in their feet. The pain in the feet shouldn’t be ignored since the problem can spread and can involve other parts of the body and people can suffer from additional problems such as backaches, headaches and knee problems. This type of situation can not only cause problems for the person who is working in a standing position for longer periods, but can also lead to other losses such as lost work time, increased insurance premiums, inflated medical costs, and as well as decreased productivity in the workplace. Hence, for people who work standing and walking for longer periods, the use of anti-fatigue insoles is important in order to keep themselves fit, healthy, happy and work to their full potential.

Due to constantly standing and walking on concrete floors or tiled floors, a variety of foot problems can occur such as corns, bunions, ingrown toenails that may also become infected, nerve damage on the ball of the foot also known as Morton’s Neuroma, Arthritis, complications due to diabetes, fallen arches, heel pain, sprains and strains, hammertoes, and athlete’s foot and other bacterial or fungal infections. In addition to these listed disorders, due to constant standing and walking on hard surfaces can lead to other complications such as misalignment of the spine that may cause severe headaches. Hence, a relatively simple and cheaper way to avoid all such problems is the use of anti-fatigue insoles.

By wearing ergonomic anti-fatigue insoles inside their shoes during all the work activities is the most sensible and economically viable solution to such problems. A good quality pair of anti-fatigue insoles are made from dual layered memory foam that cushions the each and every step of the wearer and absorbs the shock that is caused by each step hitting the ground. The memory foam in the anti-fatigue insoles will get compressed and will rebound working in unison with the foot and significantly reduce the impact of the foot hitting the hard ground. In addition, anti-fatigue insoles help in distribution of body weight of wearer more even throughout the entire shoe and this helps too much pressure being concentrated in one small area, thus protecting the feet. Also, anti-fatigue insoles help absorb moisture from the foot and keep bacteria and fungus away. Thus, the use of anti-fatigue insoles is desirable for people who stand and work for long hours.

