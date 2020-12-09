The latest market report by PMR, titled ‘High Fiber Feed Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2027’, provides some key insights on the global high fiber feed market in terms of volume and value. As per the report, the global high fiber feed market is expected to grow at an attractive CAGR of 4.2%, and be valued at US$ 383.4 Mn by the end of forecast period. PMR offers several vital insights about the global high fiber feed market scenario with several forecasting factors.

The Equines Segment is expected to Have a Prominent Market Value Share of 24% in 2018, and Exhibit a Healthy CAGR of 5.0% over the Forecast Period in the Global High Fiber Feed Market

By livestock, the global high fiber feed market can be segmented as ruminants, equines, poultry, swine, pets, aquatic animals, and others. The equines segment holds a prominent market share in terms of value over the forecast period. This is can be credited due to the increasing demand for high fiber feed for horses, as high fiber feed provides a healthier digestive tract, thus making horses look good and perform better. An increase in the demand for high fiber feed from the ruminants segment is expected too, as it increases feed intake, improves digestibility, and ultimately enhances production.

The High Fiber Feed Market in North America is expected to hold a Prominent Share of 33.6% in Terms of Value by the End of the Forecast Period

The global high fiber feed market has been segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. In the global high fiber feed market, the North American region is expected to have a high market value share of 24.6% by 2018, owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of the use of high fiber feed with proper formulation of feed for animals in order to enhance the productivity and performance of the animals.

However, the high fiber feed market in North America is expected to grow at a lower CAGR than the other regions, since it is a mature market. The high fiber feed markets in the Asia Pacific and MEA regions are expected to grow at a rapid pace, with APAC exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0%, owing to the growing animal and animal feed demand from these regions.

By Source Ingredient, the Soybean Segment is expected to be the Most Attractive Segment, and is Expected to Create an Absolute Dollar Opportunity of 30.6 Mn by 2027 over 2018

By source ingredient, the soybean segment is expected to be a prominent segment in the global high fiber feed market, both in terms of value and volume. This can be attributed to the high nutritive value of soybean as well as growing popularity of soybean hull feed ingredients.

By source ingredient for high fiber feed, the wheat and corn segments are expected to grow at healthy CAGRs due to the easy availability and low prices of wheat middling & bran and corn germ across the globe.

The other source ingredients for high fiber feed such as oats, Alfalfa meal, canola meal, cotton seed meal, etc., are also gaining traction due to the growing popularity of compound feed and feed supplementation, and hence, the demand for these ingredients is expected to grow in the high fiber feed market.

High Fiber Feed Market: Key Players

The report concludes with a competitive landscape of key players operating in the global high fiber feed market space. The competitive landscape puts light on their key offerings, strategies, and financials, as well as the global presence of the major players.

Some of the key players in the global high fiber feed market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Triple Crown Nutrition Inc.

The Pure Feed Company Limited

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Dengie Crops Ltd

Muenster Milling Company

Manna Pro Products LLC

Roquette Frères

Ricegrowers Ltd

Alltech Inc.

Colorado Mills

Mars Horsecare UK Limited

