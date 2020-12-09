AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Sensor Module for Automotive’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Allegro Microsystems (United States),Bosch (Germany),Continental (Germany),Denso Company (Japan),Elmos Instruments (Germany),Hyundai Mobis (South Korea),Infineon Technologies (Germany),Magna International (Canada),NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

What isSensor Module for Automotive Market?

Increasing need of performance, safety, comfort and convenience are driving the market growth. Sensors are converts the physical quantities into the output signal which act as the input to control systems. The sensors such as pressure sensor, temperature, air flow sensor, and others are used in automotive. In addition more than 30 sensors systems are installed in top model of a vehicle. Over the past few years new sensors are added along with new applications such as electrically powered steering, semi active ride control and adaptive cruise control. These sensors are contributing towards the improvement of performance and safety features of the vehicle

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Temperature sensor, Magnetic sensors, Pressure sensor, Knock sensor, Air flow sensor, Others), Application (Engine, Transmission, Steering, Suspension, Breaking and stability, Occupant safety, Others), Vehicle type (Passenger, Commercial), Distribution channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

Market Influencing Trends:

Introduction of Advanced Electronic Systems

Growth Drivers

Growing requirement of high accuracy systems in vehicle is driving the market. The sensors are used in anti-blocking system, vehicle stability control, radar, airbag and tire pressure monitoring systems. Moreover, the usage of semiconductor sensors is increasing and are used in engine, transmission and other applications.

Challenges that Market May Face:

Complexity of Electronic Systems

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

