Powder coating is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder. Not as conventional liquid paint which is delivered via an evaporating solvent, powder coating is typically applied electrostatically and then cured under heat. The powder is made up of either thermoplastic or a thermoset polymer. There are many Advantages of Powder Coatings majorly in the environment includes a reduction in the Solid Waste Profile as compared to traditional coatings. Several leading companies are investing in powerful technologies to meet the need of emerging end-use industries.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive Powder Coating’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are AkzoNobel (The Netherlands),PPG Industries (United States),Sherwin-Williams (United States),DuPont (United States),Nippon Paint (Bangladesh),Neokem (Greece),Nordson (United States),BASF (Germany),Eastman Chemical

Company (United States),DIC Corporation (Japan)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Chassis/Frames, Wheels, Engine Blocks, Other Automotive Parts), Substrate (Metallic {Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Titanium, and Others}, Non-Metallic {Polymer, Ceramics, Intermetallic}), Coating (Electrostatic Spray Coating, Fluidized Bed Coating, Electrostatic Fluidized Bed Processes, Flame Spraying), Resin (Thermoset, Thermoplastic)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increase Demand for Electrical Conductivity

Increase Demand of Thermostat Powder Coating

Favorable Cost of Powder Coatings in Developing Region Is Economical Advantage

Growth Drivers

Increase Growth in Automotive Industry

Growing Demand of Passenger Vehicle across the Globe

Rising Population and Growing Income Levels of People in Emerging Economies

Challenges that Market May Face:

Growing Competition among Providers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The global automotive powder coating market is highly competitive and consists of some key players. In terms of market share, few of the key players presently dominate the global market. These market players are leveraging on strategic collaborative creativities to intensification their market share and escalation their profitability.

