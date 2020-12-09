AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive Door Handles’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ITW Automotive Products GmbH (Germany),Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan),Huf Hulsbeck & FÃ¼rst GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),U-Shin Ltd. (MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.) (Japan),Magna International Inc. (Canada),ALPHA Corporation (United States),Grupo Antolin (Spain),Valeo Group (France),RTP Company (United States),VAST Automotive Group (Strattec) (United States)

What isAutomotive Door Handles Market?

The automobile door handle is used to open and close car doors. It is found on both the exterior and interior sides of automobile doors, although they are used differently on each panel. The one on the outside is pulled to open the car door, while the inside door handle is used to release the door latch before you can push the door to let yourself out. These handles serve as the entry and exit of any vehicle providing protection to the passengers while speeding. Car doors are composed of several components that aid in its efficient function.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Exterior Door Handles, Interior Door Handles), Application (Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV), Light Motor Vehicle (LMV)), Design (Lever, Push-button, Pull, Others), Material (Stainless Steel, Cadmium, Polyurethane, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Use of Sensors or Door Panel Touch Buttons in Automobile Door Handles

Continuous Research and Development

Growth Drivers

Need for the Safety and Convenient Automobiles

Increasing Production of Automobiles in the Developing Economy

Challenges that Market May Face:

Short Lifespan of Automobile Door Handles

Lack of Efficiency and Reliability of Automobile Door Handles

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

