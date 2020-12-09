Butane is an organic compound which is flammable, colorless in nature exists in two isomeric forms, both of which occur in natural gas stable isomer, n-butane, highly used in the production of rubber and fuels and other is isobutane. The butane is a major ingredient in fuels like LPG, petrochemicals, etc. The chemical industries require this product on a large scale for their production.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Butanes’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States),Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands),China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China),British Petroleum Plc (United Kingdom),Chevron (United States),Total S.A (France),ConocoPhillips (United States),China National,Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (China),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (India),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (N-butane, Isobutane), Application (Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) {Residential/Commercial, Chemical/Petrochemical, Industrial, Auto Fuel}, Refineries, Petrochemicals, Others), End User (Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Refineries, Petrochemicals, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Requirement of Butane As Major Ingredient in LPG

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand In Fuel Industries

Challenges that Market May Face:

Difficult In Storage And Transport

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The growing need for fuel and gas industries is the reason there is strong competition between top leading firms to acquire the market share and to rule the market. There is quite a rivalry between top firms to earn more business in their areas .the mergers and acquisitions playing a major role in the hanging market shares and strategies.

