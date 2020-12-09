Chitosan Market is poised to surpass USD 5.1 billion by 2024; according to a new research report. Stringent environmental policies are being imposed by the European Commission, which triggered increasing initiatives for wastewater treatment in the region. According to the European Commission, a total of USD 25 billion has been invested to achieve the implementation of Urban Waste Water Treatment Development (UWWTD) in Europe.

Owing to the widespread medicinal applications of chitin, chitosan market has been emerging as one of the lucrative business spheres in the healthcare sector. Traditionally, chitosan is used across water purification plants, cosmetics, and fabric firms pertaining to its capability to absorb oils, greases, toxic substances, and metals. Moreover, over the last few years, it is also preferred for various drug delivery systems and lowering body weight. The surging importance for chitosan owing to its remarkable medical benefits will have a positive influence on the growth of the chitosan market.

This advanced report on the Chitosan Market includes an in-depth overview of this business sphere. Alongside, details of the present market size and status have been given. The report aims to provide substantial updates on the market, pertaining to the development status as well as the latest trends characterizing the market.

As of now, there are more than 70 known application areas of Chitosan across several industrial sectors including food processing, agriculture, and manufacturing. Powered by the rise in the industrial and medicinal uses of chitosan, most of the research organizations and companies have been looking forward to developing a new range of advanced products. The surging involvement of companies in the advancement of chemically processed chitin is likely to stimulate the chitosan industry share over the years ahead.

The major chitosan market share players are FMC Health & Nutrition, Primex, Panvo Organics, GTC Bio Corp., PT Biotech Surindo, KitoZyme, Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical, among various others. The company’s in the business are making a substantial contribution to enhancing its portfolio to gain a monopoly in the industry. For example, in April 2013, Primex ehf introduced a new product named LipoSan Ultra, a weight loss product to be used in beverages and functional foods.

