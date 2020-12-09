Decresearch has published its most recent report with the title ‘Global Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market In-depth Research on Industry Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors to 2024’. The report basically contains an outline of the alpha hydroxy acid industry, with pointers along the lines of definition, manufacturing technology, production, and applications.

Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market from hair care application will surpass 100 kilo tons demand by 2024. Reducing hair fall, easy detangling and defensing hair against styling tools are the key factors likely to foster alpha hydroxy industry growth. Increasing necessity for effective dirt and pollutant cleaning without damaging hair moisture content will enhance demand.

The basic objective of this report is to deliver details pertaining to the growth of this market, with respect to the rising demand from various sectors. The alpha hydroxy acid market report comprises an in-depth study of the current trends, growth opportunities, sectors likely to depict high growth prospects, industry drivers, and more, that would help shareholders undertake major decisions.

Skincare is the biggest segment of the beauty industry with its global sales projected to exceed USD 130 billion by 2019. The rising consumer inclination toward herbal, natural, vegan, and organic products have prompted several companies to manufacture innovative products, in turn amplifying AHA product demand. Allegedly, natural products such as lemon, sour milk, yogurt, sugarcane, grapes, and tomato are rich sources of AHA and are now being widely used in manufacturing of natural or herbal skincare products. As per reports, alpha hydroxy acid market from the skin care application accounted for USD 400 million in 2016 and has been forecast to remain one of the most profitable segments in the ensuing years.

This report also focuses on the Professional Global alpha hydroxy acid market size with respect to the volume and value – at the regional, company, and worldwide level. Market strategies undertaken, with regards to the current and future industry scenario have also been enlisted in the study.

Asia Pacific alpha hydroxy acid market is set to surpass USD 950 million by 2024. Supportive socio-economic norms in India, China, Australia and Japan will promote industry growth. As per industry estimates, regional cosmetics industry was worth over USD 100 billion in 2016, and is expected to exceed USD 125 billion by 2020.

North America alpha hydroxy acid market will observe over 12% CAGR up to 2024. Changing consumer preference for effective and sustainable beauty products will propel alpha hydroxy acid market growth. Presence of key industry manufacturers along with increasing R&D on product innovation will support product penetration

